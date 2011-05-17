The CW sets Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rachel Bilson for primetime returns

The CW won’t officially announce its 2011-2012 schedule until Thursday morning, but the network has lined up three drama pickups.
The highest profile of the CW dramas is one that The CW didn’t even develop. “Ringer” stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as a woman who witnesses a murder and has to pose as her wealthy identical twin sister. Complications ensue when it turns out the sister’s life is pretty dangerous in its own way. “Ringer,” in contention for a CBS schedule space until last week, co-stars Ioan Gruffudd, Kristoffer Polaha, Nestor Carbonell, Tara Summers and Mike Colter.
Polaha’s “Life Unexpected” co-star Britt Robertson will also be returning to The CW next year as one of the stars of “The Secret Circle.” Like the Thursday hit “The Vampire Diaries,” “Secret Circle” comes from an L.J. Smith book series and features Kevin Williamson as executive producer. The ensemble cast also features Thomas Dekker, Gale Harold, Phoebe Tonkin, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Shelly Henning, Louis Hunter, Ashley Crow and Natasha Henstridge.
Finally, Rachel Bilson returns to TV and reunites with “O.C.” producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on “Hart of Dixie,” playing an ambitious New York doctor who relocates to a small Southern town due to a variety of complications. Leila Gerstein (“Gossip Girl”) created the series, which features Jamie King, Wilson Bethel, Cress Williams, McKaley Miller and Scott Porter.
The CW is also moving forward on a couple reality shows, led by the typographically annoying “H8R,” featuring Mario Lopez as host. The “H8R” premise finds celebrities paired up with civilians who claim to hate them.
Schedule space was cleared on Tuesday with the cancellation of the cheerleading drama “Hellcats” and the long-presumed cancellation of “Life Unexpected.”
ABC Studios, to me, is the smartest cat in the room. They saw the (and let’s call it what it is) bait and switch move by CBS, and bailed almost immediately from future production, citing they could not “produce a series for the economics of the CW.” To me, that means they took a financial bloodbath when they were in the business of co-producing CW series, specifically, ‘Reaper’. That statement IMO is code for reduced *everything*; budgets, salaries, and ultimately, total audience and ratings.
If I were Carbonelli and Gruffudd, I’d realize I’m gonna be making pennies on the dollar and drop out of the series. But SMG deserved better than to be double-crossed like this. She went in with the good-faith belief that she was filming a fall pilot for CBS. NOT the CW. That’s why she should show the CW the back of her head and walk away. She’s not made the best of career choices, true, but CBS needs to honor its commitment and put Ringer on the major league network, not the Single-A one. It would be a gutsy call and one she’d probably be criticized for. But it would be the right one. SMG is too good for the See-Dub. It’s a demotion.