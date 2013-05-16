The CW’s ‘Amazon’ gets a new writer, remains in development

The CW announced its 2013-2014 schedule on Thursday (May 16) morning, but one of the network’s most buzzed about projects remains in development, albeit with a different writer.

Last fall, The CW ordered a pilot script from Allan Heinberg for “Amazon,” which was described as a “Smallville”-esque take on the DC Comics favorite “Wonder Woman.” While a pilot was never ordered, The CW even began putting out casting feelers last fall to try to find the perfect actress to play the main character, but in late January, the network decided to keep tinkering with “Amazon,” rather than going forward in the traditional spring development cycle.

Talking with reporters after the Thursday upfront, CW President Mark Pedowitz emphasized that “Amazon” is still part of the network’s future plans.

“Oh God yes,” Pedowitz reassured an inquiring scribe. “It is being redeveloped. We’re waiting for the script to come in. We have not seen it yet. We are preparing to pilot it off-cycle should the script be what we want it to be. We do not want to produce something that doesn’t work for that particular character. It is the trickiest of all the DC characters to get done.”

This version of “Amazon” is moving forward without Heinberg. The new write on the project is Aron Coleite, whose TV credits include “The River” and “Heroes,” as well as “Ultimate X-Men” in the comic book world.