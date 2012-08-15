The CW’s ‘Arrow’ targets ‘Torchwood’ star John Barrowman

The CW’s “Arrow” has earned a big dose of genre credibility by landing “Torchwood” favorite John Barrowman for a key recurring role.

Specific details about Barrowman’s “Arrow” role are scarce. EW.com , which broke the story” says only that the “Doctor Who” veteran will play a “well-dressed man,” adding that the mysterious character is “an acquaintance of the Queen family and a prominent figure in Starling City.”

You can fill in the hypothetical gaps from the DC Comics “Green Arrow” mythology as you see fit.

Barrowman, whose American TV credits include “Desperate Housewives,” starred in ABC’s drama pilot “Gilded Lilys” this past development season.

“Arrow” premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 10.