The CW’s ‘Arrow’ targets ‘Torchwood’ star John Barrowman

#Arrow
08.15.12 6 years ago
The CW’s “Arrow” has earned a big dose of genre credibility by landing “Torchwood” favorite John Barrowman for a key recurring role. 
Specific details about Barrowman’s “Arrow” role are scarce. EW.com, which broke the story” says only that the “Doctor Who” veteran will play a “well-dressed man,” adding that the mysterious character is “an acquaintance of the Queen family and a prominent figure in Starling City.”
You can fill in the hypothetical gaps from the DC Comics “Green Arrow” mythology as you see fit.
Barrowman, whose American TV credits include “Desperate Housewives,” starred in ABC’s drama pilot “Gilded Lilys” this past development season.
“Arrow” premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowjohn barrowmanthe cw

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP