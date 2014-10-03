‘The Daily Show’ Introduces Concept of Sexism to Dumbasses

Exciting news: There are people who apparently get paid to go on television and announce that they believe sexism doesn't exist! They like to add that women should lighten up and take every (random, scary, creepy) compliment for what it is: a harmlessly scary compliment! Unless of course the compliment has something to do with defecating on your tits — then you should REALLY enjoy it because that's so creative!

This is an awesome piece. Jessica Williams kills it again!