“The Daily Show” under fire from One Direction fans for joking that one of its members is a terrorist

“Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams didn”t mention any member of One Direction by name when she joked to Jon Stewart, “Just as you were talking, a new terrorist group has formed, with one member each from ISIS, Al Nusra, Al Qaeda, Hamas, One Direction and the Zetas drug cartel.” Yet many One Direction fans are accusing “The Daily Show” of targeting Zayn Malik, the only Muslim member of the boy band. They”ve even started a “#TheDailyShowGoneTooFar” hashtag.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” was No. 1 last night thanks to ShondaLand Thursdays

Kimmel, who had on “Scandal”s” Darby Stanchfield as well as Denzel Washington, bet out Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman.

“How to Get Away with Murder” got no “pushback” over the graphic gay and straight sex scenes

“I knew I wanted to push the envelope, especially with the gay sex,” creator Pete Nowalk tells E! “And to me, writing the gay characterization and writing some real gay sex into a network show is to right the wrong of all of the straight sex that you see on TV. Because I didn't see that growing up, and I feel like the more people get used to two men kissing, the less weird it will be for people. I just feel like it's a lack of vision that you don't see it on TV, but ABC has never had a note about any of the weird stuff in the show, so I'm gonna keep it going.” PLUS: Season 1 has been mapped out, and why the cast looks so familiar?

Click Read Full Post For More

How will “SNL” cope without Nasim Pedrad and her dead-on Kim Kardashian impression?

Kardashian is a big part of pop-culture, and Pedrad”s impression was an important part of “Saturday Night Live” over the past five years.

Columbus Short is glad to be off “Scandal,” says Shonda Rhimes contacted him recently

“I”m a film actor,” says Short, “and being on a show playing one character every week was not really what I wanted… but who knew ‘Scandal” was going to be huge?” Short adds that he”s still on good terms with Rhimes, who contacted him via e-mail a few weeks back about the “Scandal” blooper reel. PLUS: Short live-tweeted “Scandal” and challenged Rhimes to open his character”s casket.

Lena Dunham: “I really messed myself up” extreme dieting for “Girls”

Dunham says she kept an obsessive food journal, and ended up “in the hospital with crazy stomach pains. It was basically revealed that I'd been just drinking laxative tea and coffee and smoking cigarettes and then eating weird foods at weird hours. I really messed myself up.”

“24: Live Another Day” DVD set catches up with Tony Almeida

Carlos Bernard”s character makes a comeback in a featurette extension of the Fox series.

Penn & Teller”s “Wizard Wars” will be back in January with 6 more episodes

The reality competition has been a solid performer for Syfy.

LeBron James” “Survivor”s Remorse” will be previewed early

Starting Saturday, you can watch the basketball comedy on select cable systems one week ahead of its debut.

What if “Buffy” was remade as a cartoon?

Check out a fan-made “Animated Adventures of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Food Network couple Gina and Pat Neely are calling it quits

The celebrity chefs announced they”re ending their 20-year marriage.

“Snooki & Jwoww” cameras captured the birth of Snooki”s 2nd child

Expect to see Snooki give birth on her reality show.

“Breaking Bad” star posts a video of his daughter”s car getting hit 3 times in 17 minutes in front of his Albuquerque home

Steven Michael Quezada couldn”t believe it, so he posted the video from his security camera on Facebook.