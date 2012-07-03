‘The Dark Knight Rises’ running time makes it the longest Batman ever

Christopher Nolan has found one way to guarantee “The Dark Knight Rises” can be called the biggest Batman ever. The running time is 164 minutes (and 27 seconds).
That’s longer than Nolan’s 140 minute “Batman Begins” and 152 minute “The Dark Knight.” None of the Tim Burton or Joel Schumacher Bat-films ran longer than 126 minutes.
The “Dark Knight Rises” running time was revealed by the British Board of Film Classification (the U.K. equivalent of the MPAA), who stamped the film with a 12A rating. “Rises” landed the similar PG-13 from the MPAA back in April. Although the MPAA rating was for “intense sequences of violence and action, some sensuality and language,” the BBFC board simply cautions the film “contains moderate violence.”
Also of note in the BBFC information is the film’s cast listing: Christian Bale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Liam Neeson, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Aidan Gillen, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Matthew Modine, Juno Temple, Tom Conti.
Yes, that’s Liam Neeson (whose villainous Ra’s al Ghul perished in “Batman Begins”) listed before Anne Hathaway. Everytime you think you’ve got one “Rises” question answered, another pops up.
Check out all the reasons we can’t wait for “The Dark Knight Rises” below:
Liam Neeson isn’t really a mystery, it’s been rumored for a while. Considering that Nolan wants DKR to circle back to Batman Begins, it’s no surprise that there’d Ghul would pop up, probably in a series of flashbacks.
2:45 should be enough for Nolan to have the extraneous ferry boat scene take place in Limbo, if you know what I mean.
Seriously, someone needs to take the final draft of his scripts and tear off the last 10-15% of the pages and tell him that he gets to rewrite the last page to wrap things up. (Likewise, someone needs to tell Judd Apatow about the whole brevity being the soul of wit thing and that there is no reason a comedy should run over two hours, no matter how cute your kids are.)
This is a lie batman and robin is 3 hours so its longer than the dark knight rises
“Batman and Robin” was 125 minutes. It might have felt like three hours, but it was not.
-Daniel