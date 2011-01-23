The Decemberists have a good January on the Billboard 200

It may be January, but it”s the Decemberists” month. The group”s new set, “The King is Dead,” shows the band is very much alive as it is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week.

The title will sell upwards of 75,000 copies, which is almost twice as many copies as Cake sold this past week to land in the top spot, according to Hits Daily Double. As you recall, Cake”s “Showroom of Compassion” is No. 1 this week with the lowest tally ever, around 42,000, to ever land an act at the summit. Not only will it be the Decemberists” first No. 1 album, it tops sales of its last album, 2009″s “The Hazards of Love,” by a mile. That set debuted at No. 14, selling 19,000 copies. Read our review of “The King is Dead” here.

We greet four new albums in the four top spots next week, as the latest edition of “Kids Bop” comes in at No. 2, The Script”s “Science & Faith” looks good for No. 3 and Social Distortion”s excellent “Hard Times & Nursery Rhymes” will bow at No. 4. Read our review of “Hard Times” here.

And here”s a name you haven”t heard in awhile: Gregg Allman”s first solo album in 14 years, “Low Country Blues,” will likely come in at No. 7.

James Blunt looks like he”ll have to settle for No. 12 with his latest with sales of around 23,000. Hang in there James. Next January that could be enough for you to come in at No. 1 if we kept going at this rate.

Both Cake”s “Showroom of Compassion” and this week”s No. 2, Cage The Elephant”s “Thank You, Happy Birthday” fall not only out of the Top 10, but out of the Top 15 next week.