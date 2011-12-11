‘The Artist’ leads with 7 Houston film critics nods

Okay, this is just getting silly: if you”re a small regional critics” group hoping to get some attention for your awards, why announce on the weekend when apparently everyone but the Delaware Christian Youth Film Enthusiasts Society has chosen to do the same? Be that as it may, the Houston critics yesterday announced a list of nominations, and most of the usual suspects rate a mention, with a few pleasing curveball choices.
I can’t help but wonder about their intentions when a late release like “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” shows up in their Best Picture category without scoring a single other nomination — are they truly voting for their favorites, or simply predicting the Academy’s ballot? Happily, there’s evidence of sincere individual thinking in the Best Picture nomination for Thomas McCarthy’s “Win Win,” while it’s interesting to see the film’s young star Alex Shaffer show up in the Supporting Actor category. (No love for Paul Giamatti, however.)
Other points of interest: minutes after Detroit plumped for Jessica Chastain in “Take Shelter,” the Houston critics are the first to honor the actress solely for “The Help,” the film for which I personally think she most deserves consideration. In the same category, Janet McTeer scores another minor precursor mention for “Albert Nobbs” (she placed second in the Los Angeles critics’ voting), while her more-hyped co-star Glenn Close continues to be MIA in the Best Actress race. Happily, the latter omission makes room for two deserving dark horses, Elizabeth Olsen and Tilda Swinton, to slide in alongside the three presumed Oscar frontrunners.
Armie Hammer is the Janet McTeer of the Supporting Actor category, scoring a mention as the buzz dwindles around his lead co-star. In the same race, it’s cute to see critics sticking their neck out for Andy Serkis’s mo-cap work in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” but why not really take a stand and acknowledge it as the lead performance it is? Finally, I’m pleased to see “Drive” keeps popping up in these lists — I have no idea what it means for its eventual showing at the Oscars, but it’s already got more recognition than I thought it would all season.
The full list:
Best Picture
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
“The Help”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Take Shelter”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
“Win Win”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Andy Serkis, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Alex Shaffer, “Win Win”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win Win”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Score
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Shame”
“War Horse”
Best Song
“Lay Your Head Down” from “Albert Nobbs”
“Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger”
“The Living Proof” from “The Help”
“Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”
“Think You can Wait” from “Win Win”
Best Animated Film
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Happy Feet Two”
“Kung Fu Panda”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Best Foreign Film
“The Artist”
“Elite Squad: The Enemy Within”
“I Saw the Devil”
“The Skin I Live In”
“13 Assassins”
Best Documentary
“Buck”
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“The Elephant in the Room”
“Project Nim”
“Undefeated”
Worst Film of the Year
“Jack and Jill”
“Red Riding Hood”
“The Sitter”
“The Smurfs”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1”
“Your Highness”
Humanitarian Honor: Joanne Herring
Lifetime Achievement: Jeff Bridges
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Is anybody else (pleasantly) surprised to see 50/50 popping up on so many screenplay lists?
i know i am, but when you think about it, the critics really like the film.
I’m really happy. I wish JGL would get some love too.
Awards Dailey posted Houston last night, you guys are slackin’
Corrected, thanks. Forgive me if I had better things to do on Saturday night. ;)
Since we haven’t seen a lot of love for Theron and Close yet, do you think Felicity Jones or Elizabeth Olsen could sneak in the best actress category?
I was gonna say, unless SAG/Actor’s branch go big for Close and Theron, they’re both getting less mentions than Swinton, Olsen, and Jones.
Every year, there are several acting Oscar nominees who didn’t figure into the critics’ awards. Too early to say.
Melissa McCarthy has been popping up everywhere! Not to mention WINNING two Supporting Actress prizes earlier today. I think it’s time I move her from the bubble into my final 5 Oscar predictions. Brooks has been winning prizes in Supporting Actor left and right, and I’m thinking that he is now the true front runner. Plummer is right on his heels.
And thankfully Lead Actor and Actress has been a lot less predictable this year so far, which is exciting for once.
Whoa, Hugo was shut out. I’m starting to sense that Michael Shannon may get that 5th slot instead of Oldman and DiCaprio will not get in.
I love Shannon, but I have too much affection for Oldman to want that to happen.
Actor is getting interesting. Clooney a sure bet. Dujardin, too – though few critic mentions. Pitt is the 3rd surefire, and slowly gaining momentum for a possible win. 2 more spots. Fassbender seems 4th right now, incredibly. That leaves 5th, which I think is between Oldman and DiCaprio (who I believe could make a comeback before this is all said and done – perhaps Globes and/or SAG).
I don’t know that Shannon or Harrelson have singnificant below-the-surface power to crack the top 5.
Hugo got cinematography
@JJ1- I think DiCaprio being in Sydney and not really promoting the film/pimping himself out is hurting his chances more and more. He, of all people in that category, needs the most visibility right now. But I would like to see him nominated. Same goes for Oldman.
@Forg- Yes, I noticed that. No mention in the other categories that I thought it would be an obvious nomination if not win.
I am so happy about Win, Win. Back when it came out, I was thinking that Alex Shaffer should be nominated along with McCarthy for screenplay.
We think alike Richarda. I met Shaffer at SWXW and told him he might get nominations, and he laughed so hard. But I kept reminding our HFCS about him and i guess they re-watched it and realized I had a point!
I agree that the Alex Shaffer noms today have been a welcome surprise. Win Win was a great film and Shaffer was certainly one of the reasons I found it so good.
You’re missing one of the best picture nominees. Awards daily posted 10 nominees and “Take Shelter” was among them.
Ok! this Melissa McCarthy obsession needs to stop. It was fun at the beginning but now it needs to stop.
Um, by my count, War Horse scored three nods, Guy. Picture, Cinematography and Score.
Sorry, I was initially working off an incomplete list. Will correct. Thanks.
Finally! A group which recognizes Alexandre Desplat’s superb work on “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two”!
Oh, and they have a “Worst Film of the Year” category too? LOL.
And yet no Abduction or NYE! Blasphemy!
Where are I Am Number Four, No Strings Attached, and The Rite? Those were horrible.
M1: I AM NUMBER FOUR was a bit better than “worst film of the year” status. Note that I didn’t call it good, though. NO STRINGS ATTACHED actually was good. I said it. Totally agree on THE RITE. It didn’t crack my worst of the year list, but it’s pretty terrible.
Both of David Gordon Green’s films this year are nominated for Worst Film … what a shame.
Sorry about the above comment. Weird.
Anyway, ironically, THE SITTER is actually a lot of fun. YOUR HIGHNESS totally belongs in this, but he did good with Jonah Hill later on.
Also, I enjoyed BREAKING DAWN: PART 1 (sue me) and while THE SMURFS is no great shakes (bland and safe), something like CARS 2 or more so ZOOKEEPER is infinitely more infuriating. And I never saw JACK AND JILL, so I dunno if it’s actually that bad.
Bravo, RED RIDING HOOD, though! Hilarious movie.
This list is tragically missing the likes of BATTLE: LOS ANGELES, CONAN THE BARBARIAN and THE ROOMMATE.