The designers of ‘Project Runway All Stars’ are announced

“Project Runway” fans, rejoice! Lifetime has announced the new judges, mentor, host and 13 of the show”s contestants for the show we’ve all been waiting for: “Project Runway All Stars.” Judges for the show will include nutball designer/TV personality Isaac Mizrahi and designer Georgina Chapman, while supermodel Angela Lindvall will host. Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles will also be on hand to mentor the contestants.

So, who will be coming to the party to prove their mettle, redeem themselves or just take a crack at the biggest prize in “PR” history (more on that later)?

Austin Scarlett (New York) – Season One, Fourth Place – He made a ball gown out of corn husks and was most recently the star of “On the Road with Austin and Santino.” We like him as a personality, but has he lost his touch as a designer?

Kara Janx (New York) – Season Two, Fourth Place – She made a mark with kimono and wrap dresses but fell just short of the final three. We expect a strong contender.

Elisa Jimenez (New York) – Season Four, 10th Place – Famously remembered for marking her clothes with spit rather than a fabric pencil. We have a candidate for first out!

Rami Kashou (Los Angeles) – Season Four, Runner-up – The king of awards show gowns, Rami was great with draping — but he was all about draping.

Sweet P/Kathleen Vaughn (Pasadena, CA) – Season Four, Fifth Place – One of the more “mature” contestants, Sweet P was the mama bear of her season. We’re glad she’s back, whether or not she has a shot at winning.

Jerell Scott (New York) – Season Five, Fourth Place – A hit on Season Five, he was too much into the bling — which may be even more of a problem in the increasingly minimalist zeitgeist.

Kenley Collins (Brooklyn) – Season Five, Second Runner-up – Oh, we love crazy Kenley, even if she rips off famous designers without being aware of it. We hope she’s gotten a subscription to Vogue or something.

Gordana Gehlhausen (San Diego) – Season Six, Fourth Place – Gordana was all about the knitwear, but we’ll have to see how far it takes her.

Anthony Williams (Atlanta) – Season Seven, Fifth Place – Anthony was comic relief in season seven and for that reason alone, we hope he sticks around.

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles) – Season Seven, Second Runner-up – Mila! Horrible monochrome Mila! Hopefully Mizrahi, who knows something about using black and white effectively, will put her in her place.

April Johnston (Savannah, Georgia) – Season Eight, Fifth Place – April was just a kid, but we loved her rocker aesthetic. Now that she’s older and (possibly) wiser, we hope for big things.

Michael Costello (Palm Springs) – Season Eight, Fourth Place – Most known for no formal training and his signature draping style, was the punching bag for his season. But we have a soft spot for him, as he somehow managed to win Mondo over. And speaking of…

Mondo Guerra (Denver) – Season Eight, Runner-up – Mondo was ROBBED! We hope he brings it this time, as he so thoroughly deserved to win over Gwetchen!

These designers will each vie for prizes including an exclusive designer”s boutique in select Neiman Marcus stores and on NeimanMarcus.com, $100,000 dollars in technology and office space to help grow their business from HP and Intel, $100,000 cash from L”Oreal Paris, a feature spread in Marie Claire, for which he or she will serve as a guest editor for one year, and a sewing and embroidery studio provided by Brother International. Sweet!

Who are you rooting for? Do you like the line-up? And what do you think about Mizrahi (coming off another fashion competition show) joining the judges’ panel?