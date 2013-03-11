Ten years later: What we learned from the Dixie Chicks controversy

It looks like the Dixie Chicks” Natalie Maines is still not ready to make nice. On Sunday night, she tweeted:
Good thing I’m not a told ya so kind of person or I might point out that 10 years ago today I said GWB was full of bull and I was right.
– Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) March 11, 2013
As you may recall, 10 years ago on March 10, the Dixie Chicks were on tour in London. Under President George W. Bush”s command, the U.S. was preparing to invade Iraq under the alleged belief that Saddam Hussein was hiding “weapons of mass destruction.” Like many people in the U.S. and the rest of the world who opposed the war from the start, more than 1 million Brits had marched again the impending invasion. Maines looked out over the audience at Shepherd”s Bush Empire Theater and said, “Just so you know, we”re on the good side with y”all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we”re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”
That”s it. Since then, the level of discourse between politicians has sunk so low that it”s hard to believe it even registered a blip. It was painful to watch as the press piled on and she had to make an apology that felt forced and ultimately did no good anyway. Her fellow Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire, publicly stood by her as they watched their career go down; Innocent bystanders standing too close to the flame
I remember exactly where I was when I learned of her remarks. I was in Texas at South By Southwest in Austin. I remember reading about it online that night and having that feeling of “This is either going to blow over” or “This is going to be a disaster.” It was that kind of hold-your-breath feeling, like when you watch a baby fall and you wait to see her reaction to see how spooked she is before you react. Sometimes the baby gets back up and laughs, and sometimes the exact same fall can provoke screams and an avalanche of tears.
Maines” comments were a country career killer. The reaction was swift, brutal and ongoing. It included stations boycotting the group and fans burning their CDs. Regardless of whether one agreed with her views, the unofficial blacklisting, which continues to this day, was a ridiculously knee-jerk overreaction in a format that wraps itself in jingoistic patriotism often defined in one very narrow, conservative way with little tolerance for opposing views. And I say that as a great fan of country music. But its long-held embrace of this vision of America that no longer exists, if it ever did other than in the movies or on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is antiquated and damaging.
Contrast country radio”s response to Natalie Maines” comments, in which she merely expressed her opinion, and a relatively mild one at that, with how R&B and pop radio treated Chris Brown, who actually broke the law and horribly abused a woman in 2009. He”s been welcomed back into the fold with all kinds of back-slapping and merriment. Hmmm.
Plus, for all the cries of Un-Americanism that occurred when Maines criticized Bush, the same rules clearly don”t apply to criticizing Obama. Otherwise, how do you explain Ted Nugent? Yes, Hank Williams Jr. got dumped by ESPN in 2011 for comparing Obama to Hitler, but those remarks were far more egregious than anything Maines ever said and no classic country stations pulled his music for any duration. At least Maines” comments never required the Secret Service to launch an investigation they were so incendiary.
Does that tell us something about how female artists who voice an opinion are considered too strident, whereas their male counterparts don”t fall under the same confines?
The Dixie Chicks made one more album, 2006″s “Taking the Long Way Home,” which included the song “Not Ready To Make Nice.” The tune addressed the Iraq controversy in this verse: “And how in the world/can the words that I said/Send somebody so over the edge/That they”d write me a letter/ Saying that I better shut up and sing/Or my life will be over.” The song received little country airplay.
The tune went on to win song and record of the year at the 2007 Grammy Awards, while “Taking the Long Way Home” won album of the year. It was a clear mandate from the mainstream Grammy voters that they supported The Chicks both musically and politically.
A 2006 Cecilia Peck-directed documentary, the excellent “Shut Up & Sing,” chronicled the ordeal. Maines, who, to be honest, does not always come off as particularly likable (and God only knows what prompted her to open back up this can of worms via Twitter yesterday), vacillates between incredulity and anger that her words caused such a firestorm. Indeed, a decade later, it is really impossible to believe that the statement caused so much destruction.
So how have things changed? In the country world, sadly, I would say not at all. If anything, country artists are even more close-mouthed today for fear of offending their fans in the fly-over states, many of whom are conservative. I”ve had conversations with country superstars who were Obama supporters and yet they would no more announce that publicly in 2008 or 2012 than they would insult your mama. Sometimes, even playing at Obama”s White House is enough to set off reactionary fans.
In fact, I know of no way to make a country artist clam up faster than to ask him or her about his political views. They will voice their support for the troops (Make no mistake about it, country artists have really done wonderful work that way and many of them put their lives on the line going to perform for the troops), but that”s about it.
Maines” solo album comes out in May and, as one would expect, she”s staying a country mile away from country radio. The set, “Mother,” leans more toward rock. Maybe all her Twitter talk was simply a way of calling attention to herself.
So a decade later we seem to be no wiser and no more tolerant of opposing political views. I wish instead of flippantly mouthing off on Twitter (Typical follow up: someone tweeted back “You”re a dumbass,” Maines responded “You are”) Maines had written a serious piece about what she had learned from this experience 10 years down the road. I”m not sure the rest of us learned anything.
As you sort say nearer the end, I’m not sure the country music community’s ostracism of Maine and her band has as much to do with sexism as with political correctness, wingnut-style. Being women probably didn’t make matters better, but, by the same token, the Dixie Chicks didn’t hesitate to exploit that fact when it might work to their advantage (as in the famous Entertainment Weekly cover on which they posed naked with slurs written all over their bodies).
I say that as a fan and supporter of what they did, by the way. I just think this is not a case where gender can be said to clearly be the main culprit. The lunatic right fringe literally takes it as an article of faith that Democrats in high national office are criminals and conspirators, and ten years ago that view was extended toward anyone who took issue with the wisdom of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan or the way we were executing the “War on Terror.” I expect the Dixie Chicks could have been the Everly Brothers and would still have received the same treatment.
So true about the EW cover! Really good point. Having said that, I still think Maines’ somewhat abrasive, caustic personality made this an especially bitter pill to swallow for some. For some reason I still don’t think the punishment would have been as harsh if a man had said those exact same words….
Sopt on – that view has been extended not only to the wars, but to everyone who deviates from the “Christian / Second Amendment / Economic Darwinism” catechism (Economic Darwinism – it’s your own damn fault if you’re poor).
And yes, I’m fully aware of the irony in using “Christian” and “Darwinism” in the same label….
so you prefer the lunatic left fringe?
that decorators in high office are NOT criminals, unlike Republicans?
What if they BOTH are? .. or do you care?
The difference, Andrei, is that we require evidence, not conspiracy, not speculation, before we will find someone guilty of something. The far right requires nothing more than their imaginations and fear.
I my gosh TLGEER…. please when someone opposes your view just SCREAM LOUDER…that will make your left leaning position the right one. What a joke…All the requires is evidence, not conspiracy, not speculation, before we will find someone guilty of something. All I have to say is Brian Williams.
Andre, being poor is nobody’s fault. Staying poor is. In America, you can achieve a higher financial status if you are willing to work hard and make smart decisions.
I grew up on welfare and left home at 18 to join the military. Almost 30 years later, I have a successful IT. God ordered the steps, but I had to make the decisions and do the work.
err…IT career.
Ah, typos. The name is Hotspur, not Hostpur. :P
I’m with Michael Corleone on this one. You don’t take sides against the family. Maines can bad-mouth the president all she wants when performing in Atlanta or Houston (Eddie Vedder was doing it all the time that year and he sure didn’t suffer any), but doing it overseas left a bad taste in my mouth. She was ingratiating herself with the locals for some cheap applause. I know bands do it all the time (“We thought they rocked in Shelbyville; but nobody rocks like…Springfield!!”), but the Chicks showed a shocking ignorance of their own fan base. The grammys were nice but they weren’t going to fill concert arenas.
Also she was being a bit disingenuous in that song. Most rockers would kill to inspire/provoke that level of passion in the public, even if it was negative.
Prettok– you bring up a good point and one that Maines brought up as well– was the sin greater because she did it on foreign soil? I don’t know if I agree with that premise. As far as Eddie Vedder, I didn’t have room to get into it, but rock allows its artists a much greater leeway. Take someone like Springsteen– even though his politics frustrate some of his fans, they tend to look past it.
Who cares WHERE she said it?
I never understood why that made it such a big deal to conservatives
Maines just hates men in general.
It’s the nature of the beast…what used to shock or offend us no longer does. I can remember the time that a sex tape would ruin a celebrity; now it makes their career.
The Dixie Chicks could’ve weathered the storm if they’d given it time and waited for it to blow over. But when all the rockers and media stars came out to defend them, they mistakenly thought they had an all new audience and didn’t need country fans anymore. So they just kept stirring the pot… “I’d rather have a smaller following of really cool people who get it, who will grow with us as we grow and are fans for life, than people that have us in their five-disc changer with Reba McEntire and Toby Keith. We don’t want those kinds of fans. They limit what you can do.” Yeah, that would make me want to buy their next album… :-)
Amen! I used to love this band and its not the comment that pisses people off as much as the stick it in your face and like it attitude that they have. I don’t know what planet you live on to think you can insult your fans, the people that pay your way, and still think they will love you. It just goes to show they weren’t loyal to begin with, just in it for the $$$.
Maines also said Obama was awesome.
So I guess she was right about one guy, and completely, totally, and sadly wrong about the other.
It happens.
But you do not, under any circumstances do what she did and what Sean Penn, friend of Dictators the world over, has done.
You keep it here. It’s just polite. And if people are still angry about Maines doing what she did overseas, then they’re welcome to it.
“So I guess she was right about one guy, and completely, totally, and sadly wrong about the other.”
Which is your opinion, and ONLY your opinion.
Why is it treasonous to not agree with a President who, quite clearly, was getting the US into a war because of personal reasons (not oil, it was because Saddam tried to have his Dad killed) without a shred of fact to back him up, but it is not treason to, on the day he was sworn into office, make a decision that the GOP/TP were not going to cooperate with anything that Obama, or the Dems, backed? And they did this, not because of ideological reasons. They did this BECAUSE THEY LOST THE ELECTION. How, exactly, is that not treasonous?
Sean Penn, a friend to dictators? Are you insane? I don’t like him, either, but at least operate on facts. He has given his time, money and name to help people in disasters, no matter what the country is, all over the world. That’s called being a humanitarian.
Obama is anything but Awesome!
The Dixie Chicks were not the first ones banished from the country music airwaves. I find KD Langs banishment a lot more interesting because hers was not even for political reasons. She attacked the cattle industry and that was the end of her.
I guess the old phrase about the two things you don’t talk about, religion and politics, is really taken to heart in that world.
Gus.. I had totally forgotten about that! Really kind of amazing… and sad… isn’t it?
Melinda:
Country artist in Austin like James McMurtry are not stupid hicks who support war mongering. Perhaps Natalie thought some counrty fans would agree with her.
James McMurtry is great, but he no more gets played on mainstream country radio than I do… You are correct in that there is a whole contingent of alt-country artists like McMurtry, who don’t fall into the usual conservative country lane, but that’s not what I’m talking about here. Now would I ever call everyone who disagreed with Maines a “stupid hick.”
I think she learned being a smart A$$ will cost you your career.
I WILL NEVER WATCH OR LISTEN TO THE DIXIE CHICKS OR NATALIE MAINES AGAIN AND HAVEN’T SINCE SHE SAID THOSE WORDS SONI OF KANSAS
ok BuBBa
white sox,rednecks and blue ribbon beer
I’m also from Kansas and I only started listening to the Dixie Chicks after she told the truth about Bush!
Why? She gave her opinion, one that was shared by the majority of the world, btw. She has, and had, the right to her opinion and the right to say it. Having an opinion different from what the US President has is NOT treason, is NOT traitorous, not at all.
Let me ask you this, if it was traitorous to say this about Bush, why isn’t it traitorous to say much, much worse things about Obama?
And, please, don’t give a bunch of right wing talking points in answer. They are not facts. If fact, they have been proven to be lies.
Didnt set well with me then. Have matured and become a little more tolerant of other opinions. Willing to listen to her new album and judge it for it’s own merit. Didn’t think of her as Hanoi Jane but that is one that should never be given a chance.
I have gotten older but still I refuse to listen to the Dixie Chicks or have anything to do with Hanoi Jane
Why? They don’t have a right to their opinion? Even if, in the end, like Jane Fonda, they were wrong and have admitted they were wrong?
I am a disabled vet and am ashamed of the Dixie Chicks.
Sorry to tell you but the Dixie chicks have never regretted what they said besides losing $$$$$!
They are still as hateful and stubborn as they were ten years ago.
Hence their “Not ready to be … album title
Melinda,
The point you make about Hank Williams is a little off. His comment involving Obama and Hitler was not making a comparison of the two. What he said was that Obama playing golf with Boehner was like Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu. He made the analogy of two leaders on opposite ends of political spectrums. The meaning of his comment was twisted in the headlines and he lost his job over it. Even after he apologized and explained himself, nobody wanted to hear it. He spoke against Obama. He must be a racist.
You make the point that anybody who said this about Obama would get away with it … not true. Anybody who comes out against Obama for any reason is immediately branded a racist. This is why only a few of the most extreme conservatives – and usually the most idiotic – will speak against him in public.
That said, you do make some valid points. Male celebrities have said and done much worse and came away unscathed. The fact that the Chicks did it while overseas may have contributed to the backlash. I believe it had more to do with the fact that they hadn’t been around long enough to develop any loyalty in their fans. They also didn’t handle the media storm very well. A more seasoned celebrity would not have handled the backlash by insulting his or her fan base. They could have rode the storm and survived, instead they directed their hissy-fit at all country music fans. Not the brightest move.
Anything that reflects Obama as anything but God Like, means you are a Racist or it is Bushes fault.
Obama has done more harm to America than the last 10 presidents and he is proud of it.
The question continues to be why does she still continue to “rock the boat”. Perhaps if she acted like someone with an once of reason, she would let it go, stop rehassing the past, its gone! Move forward, for Gods sake….you have to remember that we had just been attacked, passion was high, you attack the President, whoever he /she happened to be, on foreign soil, then you also attack Toby Keith, who fired up our patriotism, and backed the troops, which is what you s/h said on that stage & left it at that!!!!
This is the reason the rest of the world views America the way we do. You are so damn insular. Who cares what she said or where she said it? It’s utterly disgraceful that a country that claims to pride itself on its people’s right to free speech shunned this woman for expressing hers. Maybe when she got death threats from former fans she realised that keeping those types of people as fans wasn’t something to be proud of. Maybe that’s why she basically told you all to piss off. And why shouldn’t she? This incident is a prime example of what is so rotten about your country.
I so agree with you BO. Americans want everything their way, bottom line is FREEDOM of SPEECH MEANS FREEDOM OF SPEECH !! They can’t have it both ways !! How sad most of them are fools and went out of their way to BOYCOTT the Dixie Chicks. All they really did was expose them self to the rest of the world how ignorant they really are!! Cheers
BO and Chelsea, you both seem to not understand what free speech means at all. Free speech doesn’t mean that everyone has to agree with you–it only means that you don’t get jailed or killed for saying something. It is JUST as much freedom of speech to boycott and disagree. How typically hypocritical it is to lambast conservatives for so-called intolerance by being utterly intolerant of anything they do or say. And let’s get one thing straight: Tolerance doesn’t mean support or agreement. It means that you don’t act like people shouldn’t have the right to exist because of certain beliefs. It isn’t the conservatives that are being intolerant…
dlong500 ,
Both Bo and Chelsea are correct.
Do you really think that death threats are a good way to respond to someone you don’t agree with? Look at what is happening to Glen Beck (who I have never liked, btw). He said that he was going to bring food and toys to the CHILDREN coming across our southern border and HIS OWN FAN BASE has been making death threats against him. That is not sane. At all. No matter how they try to argue it away.
Right now, because of how these children are being treated, by supposed Christians no less, the whole world (those who aren’t trying to kill each other) are watching our country appalled at the hate directed towards these CHILDREN. There is no valid reason for it. Not one.
When the right derided all US citizens who were critizing Bush as traitors (they did, I was one of them) they said it was because of critizing a sitting President. Now THEY are the ones who are doing much, much more than simply critizing our sitting President. Basically, they are attempting to pillory him, and have been since the day that he was elected in 2008. They are creating fear and hysteria and harming our country by not doing the jobs they were elected to do. By refusing to even consider meeting the Dems or Obama even part of the way, even if it’s not half way.
How, exactly, is this hypocrisy (not to mention, imo, treasonous acts) has nothing to do with justice, evidence or anything else sane.
If it was treasonous to disagree with Bush, why is it treasonous to AGREE with Obama?
TLGeer,
That has got to be one of the most random and unintelligible responses I’ve gotten lately. You didn’t actually respond to any point I made at all. How you get from what I said that I condone “death threats” is beyond me (especially since I specifically talked about freedom from such nonsense). Nor does ANYTHING I said in any way relate to the current illegal immigration fiasco.
But I’ll attempt to respond to some of your interesting statements anyway…
Let’s start with the whole issue of illegal immigration. Obviously this is an issue that is not “easy” to deal with or fix in a way that is going to make everyone happy and is way to complex to get into in a meaningful, in-depth way here. However, the basic premise that there could be an viable national policy of having an “open” border with no immigration policy is absurd on so many levels. No other country in the world has this or supports the concept. Yes, that’s right, even Mexico has a pretty strong (and brutal) anti-illegal immigration policy. You simply can’t have a system that won’t begin to break down without a regulated, and properly enforced, immigration policy. Furthermore, the weak enforcement of the policies and regulations we DO already have is what has led to the current crisis (specifically in the last few months). How would you not expect it to create a border insanity if there is so much talk of “amnesty” and such? So the crisis, especially involving children, is largely the fault of those who would not enforce, or support the enforcement, of laws that have been there for decades or even centuries. This has nothing to do with basic human rights. Someone doesn’t have a basic human right to be a citizen of any country they want. Or to live wherever they want. That’s not a political statement; it’s simple reality. And the rest of the world agrees with their own immigration policies (despite the fact so many of them hypocritically deride those in America for even attempting to protect our borders).
Ok, let’s move on to your next “interesting” point. The whole idea that those on the right called all Bush-haters traitors. Really? Show me some sources. Just because you can find some looney out there who “claims” to be a conservative and says a bunch of crazy stuff doesn’t mean all conservatives agree. It’s basic logic. It’s a flat out lie that a large number of conservatives treated those who disagreed with Bush as “traitors”. On the other hand, there are countless news articles, blogs, etc that show huge numbers of liberals who call anyone who disagrees with Obama a racist (because you can’t possibly criticize someone of a different race for actual policy differences and fundamental beliefs, right?).
Next. How is “what” hypocrisy? Oh, you mean the hypocrisy that I exposed with my response to Bo and Chelsea, but that you didn’t respond to in any way at all? Re-read my original post. If you can come up with an actual response than I’m happy to debate.
Finally, since I never said, or implied in any way that it is “treasonous to disagree with Bush” or “treasonous to AGREE with Obama” then I’ll call those statements what they are. Plain and simple trollin’. In fact, if you actually had read my original post, you would see that the whole point of what I was saying is that freedom of speech means that you are FREE TO DISAGREE without being accused of things like treason, being thrown in jail, or treated like you don’t have the right to exist. So I certainly wouldn’t consider liberals as “traitors” simply because they disagree with me. And I would hope they would treat me likewise.
Maines hates the fact her smart mouth bit her in the butt! She has only herself to blame!
I’m sorry…I don’t care what anyone says. It is unfortunate that people are so closed-minded on issues – it really wasn’t a slanderous statement Maines made…only a joke. I miss the Dixie Chicks music – it’s shame that their talent together had to be silenced because of stupidity.
Natalie Maines’ stupidity.
thank you Big G and with that being said really…..with a name like Big G only stupidity can come forth.
She killed her own career with her smarmy mouth. Very stupid indeed.
And what does T.S. stand for? Talkin’ shit? Totally stupid? Thick skull? Come on, genius, enlighten us.
What she said wasn’t a joke, and she had every right to say, and believe, what she did.
Our President had decided to invade a country that was not threatening us, despite the fact that the UN had turned down the ‘evidence’ that we presented to them (as they should have, it was crap), that the inspectors that had been in Iraq had stated, unequivocally, that there were no WMD in Iraq, and the Bush Administration gave those inspectors, publicly, 2 two days to leave Iraq before we were going to invade.
This was wrong straight down the line. And the fact that they ADMITTED afterward that they lied to Congress about what intel they had is even worse.
Those of us US citizens who were protesting this (there were millions of us all across the US) were called traitors, and told that our words and actions (protesting and demonstrating, a long held right in this country) were treasonous.
Now we are being told that because we support our President. The same President that the vast majority of our voters elected twice. The same President that the right decided to not co-operate the day he was sworn into office. How is THAT not treasonous?
@ TLGeer …. as usual you are just a sorry little Kool-Aid drinking Obama worshipper. If there were no WMD why then were they discovered right across the Iraqi border in Syria. Since you haven’s a clue I’ll tell you. Because Saddam trucked them across the border into Syria before troops were on the ground. Even your evil Queen, Hillary Clinton voted to invade Iraq.
Ill informed Democrat voters are an embarrassment to the rest of us.
TRUTH HURTS!!! LOL
I’m sorry – I don’t care what anyone says. It is unfortunate that people are so closed-minded on issues – it really wasn’t a slanderous statement Maines made…only a joke. I miss the Dixie Chicks music – it’s shame that their talent together had to be silenced because of stupidity.
I can’t believe what stupit fools Americans really are!! You think you are the best Country in the world and take pride in your FREEDOM OF SPEECH. What a joke most of you are. Ignorent stupit fools. Which one is it. Do you have FREEDOM OF SPEECH or NOT???? If yes why on Gods earth did you all crush the Dixie Chicks for speaking out?? All she said was “They are against the war and she’s ashamed she comes from the same state as BUSH!! So what if she said that!! She has every right to voice her opinion, in a country with so called FREEDOM OF SPEECH RIGHTS!! Your nothing but a bunch of idiots!! GO GIRLS GO DIXIE CHICKS and YES FOR FREEDOM OF SPEECH
@ T.S. Maines was NOT laughing in the UK and she has never ever said what she said was a joke.
I feel sorry for you.
A lot of country music is basically intolerable, so it’s somehow fitting that the yokel fans of it are so intolerant. I respect the musical talents of many country artists but am sick to death of the jingoistic, ultranationalist lyrics and the celebration of rural poverty and general backwardness. Maybe if these people weren’t tricked by social issues into voting against their economic self-interest they woul’d have to listen to songs about living in trailers.
Your comments are similar to what got the Dixie Chicks in trouble. You not only insult the music, but you have to insult the people who listen and create the music. That’s where it goes too far and strikes a nerve. Just say you don’t like it and leave it at that.
Exactly Scribbler! Thank God we have Rap music, to lift up the joys and merits, of Pimpin’, Drug hustlin’, getting those benefits on the “First of the Month”, and smacking b*tches back into line when they talk back…. No, those folks voted smart! They voted for the guy that’ll keep that cell-phone on… Now, that statement I made about Rap music, is just as closed-minded as yours was about Country. Country music is generally about hard work, and no free hand-outs. “Songs about living in trailers” Right! Let’s listen to songs about living in Public housing inside Ghettos…. Think before you talk Scribbler.
An’ jes whet ya got agin’ them folks livin’ in trailers, scribbles? I’d just be interested in knowing; I was born in one and know many very many good people who live (have lived) in them. And, for your information, I’ve lived in a “proper” brick house for many years now.
Additionally, I don’t need a “scribbler” telling me how to vote for my “economic self interest”.
It was the foreign thing, not her gender. I don’t like Obama but I don’t want American entertainers bashing him overseas to ingratiate their audience. If she would have said that in the US it would not have been a big deal. Then she went on to try to expoit it and she still is today. I’m surprised she has enough fans for a career.
Joe. What a load of crap!! who cares where she said it!! You are another fool!! As for her fans, they have fans all around the world because they are good!! Im so sick of hearing. “She should have said it on US soil” She did’nt so just get used to it and learn to deal with it!
There are a lot of us country music fans who didn’t agree with every aspect of how or why that war started, but what most people outside,and a lot of you here,dont understand is when you are anticipating something like that to start soon,knowing soldiers will be giving their lives to defend their country you absolutely DO NOT go to some other country and start bad mouthing the president.Had the done so in this country no one would have been near as upset,maybe all this happened because we country music fans make up the majority of the ones who actually have to go fight these wars.
You are not that great that no one can say something negitive about your president, USA affects other country’s and we talk about our P M good or bad its our right who cares, we live there and we talk about him in other countries, the Dixie chicks were right on and bush was wrong wrong now what a fine mess we are all in just because his daddy would not do it he di shame on you all
I can’t stand Obama, but I would never want an actor or singer saying something so disrespectful about him in another country. He is our president and we need to solve our own problems. All the hype about Bush being so bad reminds of poor Reagan. The press crucifies any Republican and he turned out to be one of our best presidents. So believe whatever you want about whatever president, but keep your mouth shut in other countries. We paid you to sing, not be our spokesman.
Lol Poor Reagan? What was poor about him? That Iran-Contra was done by his Administration? That he didn’t have the guts to admit it, just said that if it happened he didn’t know about it??? How about investing in the ‘Star Wars’ defense system, when our country wasn’t doing well economically (because he cut taxes)? At least he, and Congress, had the brains to raise taxes when they realized the mistake they made. At least the GOP then were more worried about our country than their party, unlike today’s GOP/TP.
So, you don’t want entertainers to dis our President? How about the half of our country that is crazy enough to believe every single rumor, innuendo and piece of gossip, without ANY verifying evidence to back them up? That includes the GOP/TP.
I’m really fascinated by how many of you are bringing up an objection to not so much what she said, but that she said it on foreign soil. I really hadn’t given that part of it that much attention, but y’all are making me re-think if that made it a much more egregious act. Really good points. Thank you for weighing in.
Aren’t those the communist chicks from Texas who had a thriving country musice career. I cringe now when I hear one of their songs and change the station, threw their CD out the window and wiped them from my IPOD. She’d do better changing her name..Rot in hell. Emily Robison and Martie Maguire Need to find someone to harmonize with and continue to make music under a different name of course.
LOL you hit it on the head, we felt the same way after she ran us down while they were in Europe as Me an my guys were in the desert, She reminded us of another Hanoi Jane.. and we had the same reaction when one of their songs would play everyone would threatenthe dude to turn it off or have his radio broke.
They do not need fans like you two!! Thank God for countries like Europe, Australia, New Zealand. That respect someone standing up against the WAR.. GO NATALIE WE LOVE YOU DOWN UNDER!!!! To Hell with all the loses against you..
The are not, and never have been, communists. You just didn’t agree with them. Grow up.
It’s funny, I think, that we chastise conservatives, yet liberals receive no press when they utterly destroy conservatives and their views? Folks, Country Music IS the voice of conservatives! Rap, Indies, and Rock are the voice of liberalism. What liberals drill Conservatives about, is exactly what they do! Each side says if you’re not with me, you’re against me. Like it or not, Maines chose to enter into Country Music. Had she been an Indie rock star, she would’ve been fine. Every music star knows their audience and plays to them. Maines tried to buck it, and was burned.
I agree that had she kept her opinions on this side of the big blue waters she (and her band mates she took down with her)probably would still have a career. Her arrogance,ignorance, & pride cost her & her friends big time.
Good riddance to the Chicks.
You opened your big mouth, so live with it!
I think that she was totally right in what she said about Bush, but she should have kept her mouth shut instead of being a loud mouth idiot
Joe I don’t understand your comment!! you agree with her about BUSH (mind you so does the rest of the world). BUT she should have kept her loud mouth shut!!!! WHY?? WHY??? WHY??? WHY???.. You say she’s a loud mouth idiot!! Why is she an idiot because she’s against WAR??? If she is right about EVIL BUSH then she has every right to say what ever she pleases!! Don’t you think so Joe?? Again! You can’t have it both ways.
audiogeek you think this would let up after 10 yrs. ,but the country music fan has a long and vengeful memory. She was recruited into the chicks to write, sing, look good, and sell music. she did that for close to ten yrs.all this crap over an opion reminded me of tipper gore in the 80’s.censorship of a person rights to comment on the government. I don’t care if its a statement,in a song,or printed in a paper.let the woman be!she did nothing wrong
Neither Maines nor the group have ever been censored in any way. They have always been free to say what they wanted to and record any songs they wanted to … and they did. The CD and concert ticket buying public also has the right to spend their money as they please … and they did.
SHE was right. There were no W O M D. Not one , no bombs,no gas. Nothing. Men and women died for nothing!!!
A traitor is a traitor and treason is still treason. 10 years makes no difference. Doesn’t matter what your opinions are. We don’t air dirty laundry on foreign soil and frankly if you don’t like America, Americans or the culture then go live someplace else. What? Oh right, we are the country where you can spout and spew what you want regarding your opinions without being imprisoned or killed…..
Bethanyak. I think ypur comment is stupit & ignorent! you need to wake up to yourself! you live in a country of freedom of speach!! DON’T YOU? American gov’ can say & do as it pleases & no one is allowed to question it? Are people for real? whats wrong with you lot? i totally agree with Natalie & good on her standing up against WAR!! Who cares what country she was in & good on her for standing up for what is right. Most countries agree with her. You Americans need to get off your high horse & deal with the truth. FREEDOM OF SPEACH MEANS FREEDOM OF SPEACH!! DDDDHHHHRRR
One word…STUPID!!!
I’m not typically a commentor on these types of threads but I had to come to the defense of so-called “Conservatives.” Please don’t generalize. As far as I know, the majority of conservatives I know (and, yes, I am one) supported Maines’ right to say whatever she felt. I do agree that doing it on foreign soil was probably a huge gaffe, and her comments might not have received such a backlash if she had said it closer to home. However, blaming the conservatives in general for their demise is insulting to those of us who have conservative views, are Christians, and patriotic but also share an open heartedness towards all those who have differing opinion. It would be no more accurate for me to blame the Liberals for the economic depression we are currently in right now. A few ignorant people fanned the flames during a very sensitive period that turned into a firestorm that couldn’t be stopped. It’s a shame. But, we can’t change it by villainizing each other.
You’re missing the point. In nugent’s case and in bobby brown’s case, their behavior fit the genre. Maine’s behavior did not fit the expectation of the target audience, which is predominantly male, southern and conservative. She doesn’t fit and the marketplace appropriately voted her out.
Don, you may be right about country fans in general, but believe me. In the case of The Dixie Chicks, their fans were mostly women and ignorant little girls.
Don, you may be right about country fans in general, but believe me. In the case of The Dixie Chicks, their fans were mostly women and ignorant little girls.
Obviously this Chelsea fool is one of those ignorant women I was referring to. Thanks, hon, for proving my point. Thank God the Dixie Chicks are gone. Is the world any worse off without them? No.
What the Dixie Chicks said was a mild version of what millions of us US citizens were already saying, and protesting and demonstrating. As we had every right to. Just as they did. It was not treasonous and we were not, and are not, traitors. We love our country.
Ted Nugent is, IMO, one of the biggest bigots in this country. And he has proven it repeatedly. I find it somewhat ironic that so many people think of him as patriotic. I don’t find it patriotic to spend a week in filthy, peed on, pooped in clothes in order to go to the draft board because he knew he would get a mental health pass to not get drafted. Sick. Pathetic. Yes, I think that of him.
I found it horrifying when he called our President ‘subhuman mongrol’. What was more horrifying was that everyone focused on the ‘mongrol’ part when it was the ‘subhuman’ part that was the worst part of the phrase.
Natalie is right GWB was full of shit an embarrassment to this country.
Country radio feels pretty stupid about now taking a talented band of the air for American idol singers
Country radio has done and is still doing just fine without them.
BIG G.. You are a fool & a idiot PERIOD!!! wake up to yourself.. i can’t believe your narrow minded stupit comment!! whats your point?? Your country can say & do as it pleases even when they are in the wrong? Go Natalie!! People like Natalie make a difference, i respect her comment & im in shock with your narrow minded stupit comment.. TO ALL YOU IDIOTS OUT THERE.. WAKE UP TO YOURSELF..
Oh, and Chelsea, how about you learn to spell the word “stupid” before you use it to describe someone else.
Jim, Obama is the most embarrassing president in U.S. history.
Chelsea, Europe is a continent, NOT a country. Go back to grammar school and learn how to spell stupid.
i am just sad that i never seen U (Dixie Chicks before) i mean the music, i love truth # 1 and going to be visiting and watching
i hate the false hatred people used to make U feel uncomfortable… U were right… in many ways gwb was full of bull)
glad all of you are coming back!!!
Yes it is sad about the hatred people living in a country with FREEDOM OF SPEECH!!!!! As for the BUSH FAMILY they are only happy when they take their country to WAR and crush the country by bombing them up completely. How sad and even more sad is the people that back them up!!! NO TO WAR and YES TO PEACE. Your the best Dixie Chicks your own country might hate you girls BUT the rest of the world loves you Natalie for voicing the truth and speaking out, as they say RIGHT is RIGHT and WRONG is WRONG. All the best girls.
Well now, how to comment ? The Dixie Chicks are a brilliant group of musicians and singers, I love there music and will be going to there gig in Dublin next march, it is of course typical of conservative Americans to treat and persecute someone for voicing there opinion , they did something similar to John Lennon back in the sixties, I think the Dixie chicks are even better for not backing down and in years to come Americans will come to realise their huge mistake and the Dixie’s will be bigger and greater than ever before
Frank
Dublin
“Opposing political views”:
when you advocate peace and freedom,
why should one even consider war and slavery—
whether it is rightist or leftist?
One cannot compromise with violence…
That Maines was right.. yet remains silent on obama .. suggests she still still needs awakening
Music and political views aside, the place to voice your opinion is the Ballot Box. If all Americans voted, we would have a far different leadership. Nobody should shy away from their opinion, no matter how controversial. The stage, unprovoked, and bashing your President, is not the best place to put out your position, especially since, as previously mentioned, seemed like a cheap attempt at pandering to the current audience to get applause. Let’s keep politics in political venues and voice your opinions in your votes. It carries way more weight and produces better results. I FOUGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS – Oorah!
That whole thing was a really SAD commentary on how backward and ignorant ultra conservatism can be. No where but in conservative America can a person suddenly become a commie and a slut for stating that she was ashamed that Bush came from Texas! LOL!!! The war in Iraq was complete B.S. and Bush used lies to get us in there. Maybe if enough people had joined Natalie and supported her, we could have avoided the deaths and lingering effects on our veterans that came from the drawn out stupidity that was the war in Iraq! We sent good men and women over there to die for NOTHING, other than to control Iraqi oil reserves!!! At the end of the day GWB was and probably still is a cocaine snorting idiot with the blood of American service men and women and Iraqi women and children on his hands! If anyone has done anything “treasonous” it was Bush, NOT Natalie Maine! I was sickened a decade ago by how the Chicks were treated and even more so to find that ten years later nobody has learned anything! It’s still the same idiots hating someone because she is against violence and is ashamed that Bush is from Texas! LOL!!! Give Me A Break!!! Everyone in this country owes Natalie, Emily and Martie a HUGE apology and should go on hands and knees to beg them for forgiveness. Those girls were crucified and their careers were nearly destroyed over NOTHING! The stupidity of continuing to hate the Dixie chicks is second only to staying in Iraq for all these years in search of weapons of mass destruction that never existed! I think that we as a nation really need to get our priorities strait!
Apologize? Like hell!
I completely agree. Big G, whoever you are. You really need to grow up and start acting like an adult. I really don’t understand what your problem is. George W Bush is nothing but a liar with the blood of many Americans & INNOCENT Iraqi civilians on his hands. He had no business going into Iraq and the only reason he did was greed. Now get over yourself and finally accept the truth. She had every right to say what she said. I would have done the exact the exact same thing.
Go fuck yourself, you sniveling cunt. She absolutely had every right to say what she said, and to torpedo her career. That’s exactly what she did and it was fun to watch.
Jane Fonda sitting on a NV anti-aircraft gun is no different than this woman bad mouthing the US overseas. Aid and comfort to the enemy.
The point the fans made was they don’t pay to listen to an artist political beleif and we are quite frankly offended when they do so in the public arena. We paid you to sing. So, shut up and sing, act, paint dance or just make us laugh. If we wanted your opinion, we would have paid for it.
The point the fans made is that we didn’t pay for her political opinions. I paid for you to sing, dance, act or just make me laugh. Shut up and sing. shut up and act. shut up and paint. shut and make me laugh. save your b.s. for the cocktail parties. You basically got fired Maines and you took down your partners.
Eddie Veder didn’t suffer because he has a leftist following. Maines had a conservative following with leftist veiws and could not keep her mouth shut to the detriment of her partners. She comes from a leftist family. She got fired.
to Roy Munson. Why did she feel she needed blast our prez over seas. No respect thats why.
Gosh, the acceptance of Obama criticism and the rejection of Bush criticism by country music is basically that country is smart enough to know Obama hates America, Bush was a patriot.
That is nothing less than a lie.
I believe that George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney and a number of other individuals are at least partially responsible for what happened on 9.11.2001, and that all involved committed treason. I applaud Natalie Mains/the Dixie Chicks for standing up and speaking out as they did. America is supposedly a free country, a place where freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution! Unfortunately, doing the right thing is not always rewarded in this country as history so emphatically confirms. The problem we have in the United States is simply the fact that the majority of Americans are good sheep easily controlled by the government & news media.
Write a comment…I believe that George W. Bush, Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney and a number of other individuals are at least partially responsible for what happened on 9.11.2001, and that all involved committed treason. I applaud Natalie Mains/the Dixie Chicks for standing up and speaking out as they did. America is supposedly a free country, a place where freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution! Unfortunately, doing the right thing is not always rewarded in this country as history so emphatically confirms. The problem we have in the United States is simply the fact that the majority of Americans are good sheep easily controlled by the government & news media.
Thank God we have the freedom to not have to buy crap music like The Dixie Chicks. Good riddance.
My question to the author, are you implying that it’s only conservatives that have one very narrow view, with little tolerance for opposition. If that’s true why than has Obama resorted to governing by Executive Order.
Why has the GOP/TP refuse to work with him since the day he was sworn in? It certainly wasn’t because of anything he did. Except win an election they wanted to win.
BTW, every single President has used EO’s. And, unlike what the GOP/TP and conservative media have to say, the EO’s do not apply to anything other than situations and issues that the President has control over. He cannot, and does not, make laws.
You seem to be forgetting that there is a huge difference between Chris Brown “fans” and country music fans. And to make this into a gender thing is so completely off the mark as to be ridiculous!
Toby Keith is a washed up loser who ruined three TALENTED women’s career’s because he is a sexist pig who felt threatened by the Dixie Chicks record sales and saw this as an opportunity to blow them out of the water as a public name. Screw celebrities and their uneducated opinions it has led to the past election and reelection of a president that is such a famewhore. Why can’t people think and decide for their own damn selves anymore? Why do they have to rely on what their favorite celebrity thinks and says?
Write a comment… All you people out there that support Natalies Comment against the WAR!! GOOD ON YOU!! To all those people against Natalie & the Dixi Chicks!! Im gob smacked at your narrow minded stupit comments against her. What on earth did she do & say to get this mad crazy whip lash back from Americans??? Sorry but i agree with Natalie. TRUR or FALSE is America a country of FREEDOM of SPEECH?? If YES!! you would never think so!! Reading most of your comments you wouldnt think so!! All she said” she’s against the WAR & ashamed she’s from the same state as BUSH!! SO WHAT!! BIG DEAL!! TRUE or FALSE America is a nation of FREEDOM of SPEECH!! Is’nt it???? Whats the big deal? She spoke her mind. Who cares what country she said it in!! What difference does that make?? Lucky i live in a country where we can speak our mind. Is’nt that why GOD gave us a mind so we can use it????? sorry i now need to use my mind & tell all you stupit ignorent people out there.. WAKE up to yourself!! America is a country of FREEDOM of SPEECH get that through your heads!! You can’t have it both ways!! which one is it??? YES you have FREEDOM of SPEECH or you DON’T ????? I find the Dixi Chicks music is great i love their lyrics. I love the song they sing.. Truth no 2 “YOU DON’T LIKE THE SOUND OF THE TRUTH COMMING FROM MY MOUTH”. From me CHELSEA to you girls (dixi chicks) Go Girls.. good on you for voicing the truth.. Natalie stay strong & do your own thing no matter what stupit idiots write about you. You have lots of people supporting you here in Australia. Im in battle with council over my Heritage rights going on 11years now.. I own the 3rd oldest builing in my street. Due to three bully nasty evil neighbours non stop complaining to council they preffered 2nd added wall in 1907 instesd of the original 1830’s, i also experienced madness from my council even though my street is protected by 3 strict Heritage guidelines. when it comes to inside tampering guidelines are thrown out the window. Mind you when it comes to Develoders destroying our Heritage to make a quick buck again councils strict guidelines get ignored!! My point is RIGHT is RIGHT and WRONG is WRONG….PERIOD!!! I took my fight to the street by petitioning. I got my inner strength by listening to th Dixi Chicks, Pink, Culture Club, Cat Stevens and doing my ONE GIRL SHOW on King street singing and dancing for all to see and listen to lyrics that mean so much to me. To all you singer song writers. Thankyou for your inspiring lyrics, it certainly has helped me get through my crazy injust Battle with council madness. All the best Dixi Chicks you still have fans all around the world that love you. Shame Shame to all the negative people out there. YES to FREEDOM OF SPEECH
I truely can’t believe what the Americans did to the Dixie Chicks and how they just crushed them over night. It makes no sense to me as to why? What did they do wrong? All Natalie said “We are against the WAR and she’s ashamed she comes from the same state as BUSH!! So What if she said those words in America or overseas, who cares she has every right to voice her opinion! Does’nt she? It makes no sense to me, you pride your self on your FREEDOM of SPEECH policy and yet if you hear something you don’t like you go out of you way to boycott anything to do with them. Are you a country of FREEDOM OF SPEECH or NOT?????? You can’t have it both ways you either are or your not. You are a nation of so many ignorent fools. thank GOD for people like the Dixie Chicks for standing up for what is right and exposing BUSH for who he really is. lucky there are countries that love the Dixie Chicks and love their strength. What Americans did is absolute madness a country that prides themself with FREEDOM of SPEECH. What a joke they have become.. Thankyou girls for great lyrics in your songs. I love your song Truth no 2 “YOU DON’T LIKE THE SOUND OF THE TRUTH COMING FROM MY MOUTH.. Go girls we love you from down under
Natalie always had “freedom of speech” and still does. That never means that what you say doesn’t have consequences. You love her so much? Take her “down under” and keep her!
I have always loved the Chicks music, still do, and still listen to it. But Maines’ actions were exceedingly ignorant. There is an old saying “Don’t s*** where you eat.” She knew Country fans were conservative and patriotic and her actions would alienate them, but she just could not keep her mouth shut. You do not anger those paying your salary, lest you lose your job. This is exactly what happened to the Chicks. Freedom of Speech only means government can’t repress your speech or punish you for your speech. It does not mean private actors are prohibited from doing the same. I don’t have Freedom of Speech at my job. If I say thing to anger my bosses or offend my co-workers with personally derogatory, racist, sexist or homophobic slurs, I can be fired. I would apply the same standards to anyone who worked for me. You are there to do a job, not pontificate on politics. People should derive one lesson from the Chick’s debacle…there are times and places to keep your mouth shut. Maines still hasn’t learned this lesson.
The Dixie Chicks are great. Think of all the protest music of the 60’s and 70’s compared to being ashamed of a failed President.
Freedom of speech isn’t that written into the constitution sadly tolerance of the views of others isn’t in the constitution. Does it need to be?
To be honest I don’t think Maines did anything wrong. So what if she said it on foreign soil Everybody is entitled to their own opinion and are also free to voice that opinion whenever and wherever they want to. I agree with everything she said.
She voiced her opinion and I voice mine by not buying her shit music. How about that?
Before the DCs performed in Europe the media was calling them the “hicks in skirts from George Bush’s home state”. There were also protestors outside their concert against the Iraq war and UK involvement all the way with USA. Some DC posters were had grafitti with the words “Music With The Blood Of Children” on them which upset the girls before the shows. Her comments were just as much a self defense airing her views to fans & media present as her right to freedom of speech. Very sad to see the DCs treated so poorly, when so many troops & civilians died, the middle east is totally stuffed now and Cheney, Bush and industry buddies are even bigger millionaires and pushing to do it all again. Sometimes people should ask why or show me (who is making) the money?
i have nothing against the dixie chicks they were right and i hate politics ans they are all corrupt americans need to wake up dixie chicks are right and so is hank williams
