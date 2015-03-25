The Dream is Over: Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction

If you were startled out of bed this morning by a terrible roar, it was probably just the sound of a millions of 11 year old female voices crying out in terror, and then suddenly silenced. Word broke today, that the most popular boy band in the history of anything, ever, of the whole world, would no longer be what it once was.
Posted on One Direction's Facebook page, was an announcement that Zayn Malik would be moving on the pursue other opportunities. The statement in full:
After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One
Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and
recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year.
Zayn says: “My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”
One Direction say: “We're really sad to see Zayn go, but we totally
respect his decision and send him all our love for the future. The past five years have been beyond amazing, we've gone through so much together, so we will always be friends. The four of us will now continue. We're looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next stage of the world tour.”
Simon Cowell says: “I would like to say thank you to Zayn for everything he has done for One Direction. Since I first met Zayn in 2010, I have grown very, very fond – and immensely proud – of him. I have seen him grow in confidence and I am truly sorry to see him leave. As for One Direction, fans can rest assured that Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis are hugely excited about the future of the band.”
We at Hitfix offer our sympathies to the legions of fans whom now presumably have one-quarter less to shriek for. And we offer the words of the poet Robert Frost, once cited by that other boy-gang icon Soda Pop, staring into a similar moment of transition:
Nature”s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf”s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
