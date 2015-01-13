The Earth Is Still Turning, So Dave Matthews Band Is Still Touring

The Earth is still turning, and we have not yet as a human race descended into apocalyptic peril. Thus, Dave Matthews Band is going on tour.

Below are the dates; tickets for fans go up on Thursday (Jan. 15) while general public onsale starts on Feb. 13.

A press release also said the group is hard at work on a new studio album with producer Rob Cavallo. The set will be the follow-up to their 2012 album “Away From the World.”

5/13 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre

5/15 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

5/16 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

5/20 Southhaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheatre

5/22 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

5/23 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

5/30 Atlanta, GA Aaron's Amphitheatre @ Lakewood

6/2 Orange Beach, AL Amphitheater at the Wharf

6/3 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

6/5 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/6 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion

6/9 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre

6/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/12 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

6/13 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

6/26 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

6/27 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

6/30 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

7/3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/4 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/7 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/8 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/11 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at @ Virginia Beach

7/14 Bonner Springs, KS Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

7/15 Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

7/18 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

7/21 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

7/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

7/25 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatr

7/29 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

8/1 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre

8/28 Englewood, CO Fiddlers Green

8/29 Englewood, CO Fiddlers Green

9/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Aren

9/4 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/5 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/11 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion