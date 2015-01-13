The Earth Is Still Turning, So Dave Matthews Band Is Still Touring

The Earth is still turning, and we have not yet as a human race descended into apocalyptic peril. Thus, Dave Matthews Band is going on tour.
Below are the dates; tickets for fans go up on Thursday (Jan. 15) while general public onsale starts on Feb. 13.
A press release also said the group is hard at work on a new studio album with producer Rob Cavallo. The set will be the follow-up to their 2012 album “Away From the World.”
5/13 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre
5/15 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
5/16 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
5/20 Southhaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheatre
5/22 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
5/23 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
5/30 Atlanta, GA Aaron's Amphitheatre @ Lakewood
6/2 Orange Beach, AL Amphitheater at the Wharf
6/3 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
6/5 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
6/6 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion
6/9 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre
6/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
6/12 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
6/13 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
6/26 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center
6/27 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center
6/30 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
7/1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
7/3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/4 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/7 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/8 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
7/10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/11 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at @ Virginia Beach
7/14 Bonner Springs, KS Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
7/15 Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/17 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center
7/18 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center
7/21 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
7/22 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
7/25 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatr
7/29 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/31 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre
8/1 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre
8/28 Englewood, CO Fiddlers Green
8/29 Englewood, CO Fiddlers Green
9/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Aren
9/4 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
9/5 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
9/6 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
9/9 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/11 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/12 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
9/13 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
