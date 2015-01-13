The Earth Is Still Turning, So Dave Matthews Band Is Still Touring

01.13.15 4 years ago

The Earth is still turning, and we have not yet as a human race descended into apocalyptic peril. Thus, Dave Matthews Band is going on tour.

Below are the dates; tickets for fans go up on Thursday (Jan. 15) while general public onsale starts on Feb. 13.

A press release also said the group is hard at work on a new studio album with producer Rob Cavallo. The set will be the follow-up to their 2012 album “Away From the World.”

5/13     Austin, TX                   Austin 360 Amphitheatre
5/15     Dallas, TX                   Gexa Energy Pavilion                         
5/16     The Woodlands, TX    Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
5/19     Rogers, AR                   Walmart AMP
5/20     Southhaven, MS           BankPlus Amphitheatre
5/22     Raleigh, NC                  Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
5/23     Bristow, VA                 Jiffy Lube Live
5/30     Atlanta, GA                 Aaron's Amphitheatre @ Lakewood   
6/2       Orange Beach, AL        Amphitheater at the Wharf
6/3       Tuscaloosa, AL                        Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
6/5       Cincinnati, OH             Riverbend Music Center
6/6       Burgettstown, PA         First Niagara Pavilion
6/9       Wantagh, NY               Nikon at Jones Beach Amphitheatre
6/10     Holmdel, NJ                 PNC Bank Arts Center
6/12     Hartford, CT                XFINITY Theatre
6/13     Mansfield, MA             XFINITY Center                                
6/26     Camden, NJ                  Susquehanna Bank Center                    
6/27     Camden, NJ                  Susquehanna Bank Center                    
6/30     Des Moines, IA                        Wells Fargo Arena
7/1       St. Paul, MN                Xcel Energy Center
7/3       Saratoga Springs, NY    Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/4       Saratoga Springs, NY    Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/7       Clarkston, MI              DTE Energy Music Theatre                
7/8       Cuyahoga Falls, OH      Blossom Music Center
7/10     Charlotte, NC              PNC Music Pavilion                            
7/11     Virginia Beach, VA       Farm Bureau Live at @ Virginia Beach
7/14     Bonner Springs, KS      Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
7/15     Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/17     Noblesville, IN             Klipsch Music Center                          
7/18     Noblesville, IN             Klipsch Music Center                          
7/21     Toronto, ON               Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
7/22     Montreal, QC               Bell Centre
7/25     East Troy, WI             Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7/26     East Troy, WI             Alpine Valley Music Theatr
7/29     Tampa, FL                   MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/31     West Palm Beach, FL  Cruzan Amphitheatre                          
8/1       West Palm Beach, FL  Cruzan Amphitheatre                          
8/28     Englewood, CO                        Fiddlers Green
8/29     Englewood, CO                        Fiddlers Green
9/1       Vancouver, BC             Rogers Aren
9/4       George, WA                 The Gorge Amphitheatre                    
9/5       George, WA                 The Gorge Amphitheatre                    
9/6       George, WA                 The Gorge Amphitheatre                    
9/9       Stateline, NV                Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/11     Mountain View, CA      Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/12     Irvine, CA                    Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
9/13     Phoenix, AZ                Ak-Chin Pavilion

