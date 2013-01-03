The Enterprise crew goes into action in 11 new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ photos

J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” is one of the most anticipated films of 2013, and it may also be one of the most mysterious. Fans are still debating whether Benedict Cumberbatch is playing Khan or not, and the plot itself is still largely under wraps.
Without revealing much, these 11 new photos offer a glimpse at stars Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg and Zoe Saldana in action against the film’s enemies in various settings. Abrams’ 2009 reboot of the legendary sci-fi franchise showcased high-stakes adventure and sexy crew members (Alice Eve joins to fray this time around), and the sequel looks to offer more in that style.
Check out the new photos here:
I knew Alice Eve was in the movie but didn’t realize she was playing Carol Marcus. Is this new information? With her haircut I thought she’d be playing Elizabeth Dehner and that the ‘villain’ would turn out to be Gary Mitchell.
It came to light just a few weeks ago…unless they’re trying to trick us again!
I think that’s Cumberbatch’s character crashing through the glass wall, not Spock.
Not a Star Trek fan but I’ll see anything with Cumberbatch in it- he’s like a shapeshifter and is crazy talented so my guess is it will actually be worthwhile to see – he’s been blowing my mind acting-wise for 10 years, no reason to not see what he does with this part.
And, yes, it is his character that is crashing through the glass – he says as much in the interview.
I haven’t seen much discussion about the fact that many of the crew members appear without their uniforms. I think some of that hush hush plot that is under wraps involves why the crew are in civilian clothes.