The Enterprise crew goes into action in 11 new 'Star Trek Into Darkness' photos

01.03.13

J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” is one of the most anticipated films of 2013, and it may also be one of the most mysterious. Fans are still debating whether Benedict Cumberbatch is playing Khan or not, and the plot itself is still largely under wraps.

Without revealing much, these 11 new photos offer a glimpse at stars Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg and Zoe Saldana in action against the film’s enemies in various settings. Abrams’ 2009 reboot of the legendary sci-fi franchise showcased high-stakes adventure and sexy crew members (Alice Eve joins to fray this time around), and the sequel looks to offer more in that style. 

Check out the new photos here:

