The first ‘Skyfall’ clip shows off James Bond versus a train

I can think of no better way to kick off Global James Bond Day than with the first official clip from “Skyfall.”
The buzz on this film is building now, and it makes sense. We are, after all, only a month out from the release. I’ve talked to at least one person who saw a rough cut of the film, and their reaction to it was unbridled enthusiasm. It sounds like Sam Mendes didn’t just make a good Bond film, but actually nailed the idea that this has to serve as a celebration of the 50 years that Bond has been a presence in the world of international cinema. That’s a huge legacy to try to encapsulate in a single film, but the word I’m hearing is that he did it, and that fans of the series are going to be positively flattened by the movie.
I find it amazing that there are still people who seem unhappy about Daniel Craig playing James Bond. He’s about as perfect for the role as anyone I could imagine, and I think the choices he makes in the role are exciting. It’s important to me that on some level Bond has to be scary. That’s the biggest problem I have with Roger Moore as I rematch the movies right now. I just don’t think he’s intimidating at all, and one of the things that defines James Bond is his license to kill. Craig’s Bond has proven himself capable of killing pretty much anyone he gets his hands on, and there’s something kind of glorious about what a cultured ape he is.
The clip that was released today builds to a punchline that we actually saw in the second “Skyfall” trailer, and it’s one of those moments that captures exactly what it is that makes Bond stand apart from the standard-issue action hero. First, there’s the improvisation as he uses a giant industrial digger to open the back end of a train car, a great example of Bond thinking his way out of a situation. Then there’s the beat when he drops into the ruined open end of the train car and adjusts his cuff so he’s dapper and well-dressed. That touch seems to suggest that this Bond is more comfortable in his own skin and closer to the archetype than we’ve seen in the first few films that Craig made.
Adele’s theme yesterday, this clip today… they’re not making it easy to be patient as we wait for the film to be released. I can’t wait to lay eyes on it, and I can honestly say this is one of the two reviews I am most looking forward to writing this year. 35 days and counting. Does this excite you as much as it does me?
“Skyfall” arrives in theaters and at IMAX venues on November 9, 2012.
It does and I’m not even a huge Bond fan at all. I’m more excited to see a Bond movie directed by Mendes with Deakins shooting and Newman scoring. It’s a match made in heaven. I was born in 84, so Dalton is still my first and favorite, but I knew Craig would nail it ever since “Layer Cake.” Glad he wants to do more.
Wow, you literally came out of the womb and started watching bond films. Good work!!
I am so excited to see the movie (on oct 26 i am from France) all planets seems to align on this one.I watched the announcement of Craig on you tube who would have thought that miserable looking chap would be second best Bond EVER.
Guess I better finally watch Quantum of Solace. I thought Casino Royale was good, not great. Craig’s Bond is fair. I know he matches the character from the novels better. (And he’s much, much better than Moore.) But there’s something about him that makes me feel like I’m looking at one of those “realistic” renderings of a Simpsons character when I look at him.
That’s a good comment. I think Craig is a good actor (although he could stand to smile more), but I just find his looks kind of off-putting. I want to get past it, and hopefully Skyfall is the movie that accomplishes that, but it’s a barrier for me. He’s the first Bond I wouldn’t trade places with in real life.
It’s kind of funny that the only people who complain about Craig not “looking” the part of 007 (i.e., “he’s too blonde”, or “he looks like an ape”) are typically men. Most women I’ve talked to are MAD about Craig in the role.
Women are funny that way. They tend to go crazy for actors like Benicio del Toro or Craig, while being cool to more clasically handsome leading men. It’s odd. Maybe they don’t like fantasizing about a man who’s better looking than they are?
But again, my thing with the way Craig looks is just my weird issue, and I want to get over it. Hopefully Skyfall is the movie that does it.
“maybe they don’t like fantasizing about a man who’s better looking than they are?”
Johnny Depp has been wetting panties for 30 years now (even for a generation of teenage girls who weren’t alive in the 80’s), and there’s the Twilight duo of Sparkly Vampire and Shirtless Werewolf. Most women tend to be as shallow as men when it comes to who they consider attractive, but Craig seems to be a throwback to the days when even ugly-assed celebrities like Humphrey Bogart could become sex symbols.
I think it depends on the woman. Daniel Craig is in between pretty boy and manly man and therefore has lots of appeal. I really like the manly men. My first on screen crush was Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones – hairy, dirty and no doubt smelly, but that’s a “real” man. Some women like the hairless wonders of Tom Cruise/Robert Pattison. I like Craig’s version of Bond – although as a teenager I would’ve preferred Pierce Brosnan because he seems safer.