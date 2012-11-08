The first trailer for ‘Jurassic Park 3D’ plays like a greatest-hits reel

Yesterday, I showed the poster for “Jurassic Park 3D” to my two sons, who have seen the film here at home several times, including a Film Nerd 2.0 screening that I wrote about, and when Toshi realized he was going to get to see it in a theater next summer in both IMAX and 3D, his eyes went wide.
“That’s going to scare me out of the crap!”
Indeed it will. I’m all for the sudden realization by the studios that they have these valuable assets on their shelves, these movies that could be living an ongoing theatrical life if they would just treat them like events, even if they are releasing them in slightly revised form. In this particular case, I think “Jurassic Park” is pretty much the perfect movie to use, and 3D and IMAX both sound like they could be great new ways to have fun with the film. It’s funny to see this trailer because they can use images that were never part of the original advertising for the film. If they’d shown this much in 1993, audiences would have been furious.
I remember the summer the movie came out and I remember how hyper-picky I was about which theaters in Los Angeles I would go to if seeing it. That was one of those movies that you had to go see with a group of friends, especially if some of you had seen it and some of you hadn’t and you wanted to see their faces afterwards. The sound was a huge part of the experience, and in particular, if you saw it at a theater with a great DTS set-up, you were guaranteed a stomach-rumbling experience. For my money, the best theater playing the film in Los Angeles was the old Avco on Wilshire Blvd. This was when the downstairs was still one giant auditorium, before General Cinemas mutilated the theater by cutting it in half, and every single screening of “Jurassic Park” we went to there was totally full. It was great to sit near the back and watch a wave of reactions hit the crowd during the T-rex attack, and thanks to the sound work, it felt like you were surrounded by the world of the movie.
That’s exactly the experience I want Toshi and Allen to have with it, and if that means 3D and IMAX, then great… it can only enhance it for them. The more of these re-releases that work, the more adventurous the studio’s will get with what they’re willing to put out, and I would love to see a film culture where revival releases are given just as much room and just as much attention as new releases. It would be healthy for theaters, for studios, and definitely for audiences.
We’ll see what happens when “Jurassic Park 3D” hits theaters April 5, 2013.
Saw this recently – effects hold up incredibly well although once you get past the great concept and action beats the overall story is a bit meh.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” line resonates even more now.
I would LOVE to go see Jurassic Park in IMAX. Just sucks it’s ruined by the 3D
Sounds good Drew. The JP movies ae definitely something I want my boys to see as well. Although being 4 and 2 right now it means we are gonna wait awhile on that. But trust me when I say I have a list of films ready and waiting to show them when the time is right. It is responsibility and joy of each parent to share with their children those things they themselves enjoy and love. Films are one of my great passions and I plan to expose my kids to all of my favorites as they get older and the films become age appropriate.
But coming back to your blog post, I have long felt that theater chains and studios need to embrace the idea of revival screenings of classic films, similar to what the Alamo Drafthouse already does. I think if you had revivial screenings happening in the summer alongside new releases it will draw far more people to theaters. I know if they decided to do a revival screening of Raiders, Blade Runner, 2001, or any classic film that I would so be there. Revival screenings is the future of Hollywood.
Between these re-releases and the announcement of Star Wars, I would dare say the new model in Hollywood is “what’s old is new again”. Good stuff.
What ever happened to DTS sound? Seeing Jurassic Park in DTS was the best sound I have ever experienced in a movie. Nothing today compares, it was a heart pounding physical assault.
It still exists, it’s called ‘Datasat’ now in it’s theatrical form (watch for the logo at the end of the credits). Where I live, none of the theaters advertise if they are using Dolby Digital, SDDS or DTS (Datasat) anyway, so you never know.
And with digital projection, the sound is a lossless format, so as film goes away, so will the old digital formats we remember…
in san antonio, they’ve been showing traditional films on the imax screen through the big sound system for years. i saw jurassic park 7 times in the theater, and 3 of those were on the rivercenter iamx screen. it’s not the same as what’s coming, obviously. but it was sweet as hell when i was 14.
After catching it on cable recently, I’m pleasantly surprised at how well the CG and practical effects still hold up today.
I watched JP a little while ago with my son (age 8), and this was the first time he saw the whole movie, he had only seen bits and pieced before. Oddly, the scene that he found the most intense was where Nedry (Wayne Knight) is in the rain trying to get to the harbor, and is attacked in his vehicle by a smaller dinosaur. Maybe that was because we had seen the T-Rex attack before, but I found it a little odd still… of course, I was also surprised how intense and suspenseful that scene is, yet I had almost forgotten about it. Overall, the movie holds up REALLY well still, and I’m looking forward to seeing it in 3D.