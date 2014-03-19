The First Trailer For ‘The Giver’ Is Missing Something

The first trailer for 'The Giver' shows off Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, and even a little bit of Katie Holmes. But fans are crying foul over the cinematography. Did we learn nothing from 'The Golden Compass' about straying too far from the source material?
One of the most important and subtly terrifying things about Lois Lowry's novel is how – in humanity's rush to rid the world of disease and war – we've literally bled color from the world. Black and white rules the day, with Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) seeing flashes of red as The Giver shows him more of man's collective memory.
The movie seems to hit all the right points about this creepy universe where your job and even your spouse are chosen by the collective, but what would it have been like if we'd gotten the family-friendly version of 'Sin City' we all hoped for? Probably something like this.
But hey, all hope is not lost. There's always the director's cut right?
'The Giver' hits theaters on August 15th.
A boy instead of a man would have been an interesting casting choice.
That was the most disappointing to me! It would have been so powerful if it was black and white and then shows the flash of an apple turning red through Jonas’ eyes! And I didn’t like how they gave the “history” of the community. That should come gradually through the memories the Giver shows Jonas!
This will not end well. I read this book in middle school and it was the first book I had ever really liked that the school gave me!this was the book I always would buy at a bookstore! Now apparently directors can do whatever they want! This movie is something I dont want to see if its all color or futuristic, its supposed to be bland, boring, the same! It has to lead to the real action! Like the book, boring in the end but when you go into more of it, it keeps you wondering! And about hiring someone who looks older, and Taylor swift(no offense) I just think that’s all they want for future generations who haven’t read this is for all movies now to look the same in the future! Maybe if the director took a little time to actually read the comments from real people who would watch the movie it would give him more insight! I’m not saying he isn’t a great director, but don’t ruin something with the movie being in the future and Jonas did not escape in the desert nor did a ship take him, he was in snow and saw some lights far out there during a storm with the baby. I will not watch it, if my family takes me, I won’t care but I know it won’t be the same
I agree, and to me the book did not exactly feel futuristic. It felt more like a wealthy gated community actually. I am extremely disappointed by the color thing. HOW did they screw that up?