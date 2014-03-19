The First Trailer For ‘The Giver’ Is Missing Something

The first trailer for 'The Giver' shows off Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, and even a little bit of Katie Holmes. But fans are crying foul over the cinematography. Did we learn nothing from 'The Golden Compass' about straying too far from the source material?

One of the most important and subtly terrifying things about Lois Lowry's novel is how – in humanity's rush to rid the world of disease and war – we've literally bled color from the world. Black and white rules the day, with Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) seeing flashes of red as The Giver shows him more of man's collective memory.

The movie seems to hit all the right points about this creepy universe where your job and even your spouse are chosen by the collective, but what would it have been like if we'd gotten the family-friendly version of 'Sin City' we all hoped for? Probably something like this.

But hey, all hope is not lost. There's always the director's cut right?

'The Giver' hits theaters on August 15th.