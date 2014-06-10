The first ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ clip is here

and 06.10.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Kelsey Grammer appeared last night on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” bringing with him the first clip from Michael Bay”s “Transformers: The Age of Extinction.” In the footage, he and Mark Wahlberg having a terse exchange about the robots in disguise.

The new film finds Wahlberg”s character stumbling upon Optimus Prime, who reactivates to fight an incoming alien menace. Optimus teams with Bumblebee, a new group of Autobots and the famed Dinobots to defeat the threat.

Opening June 27, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” also stars Nicola Peltz, T.J. Miller, Jack Reynor and the voice talents of Peter Cullen, John Goodman and Ken Watanabe.

(via ComicBookMovie)

