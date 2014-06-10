The first ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ clip is here

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(CBR) Kelsey Grammer appeared last night on “The Late Show With David Letterman,” bringing with him the first clip from Michael Bay”s “Transformers: The Age of Extinction.” In the footage, he and Mark Wahlberg having a terse exchange about the robots in disguise.

The new film finds Wahlberg”s character stumbling upon Optimus Prime, who reactivates to fight an incoming alien menace. Optimus teams with Bumblebee, a new group of Autobots and the famed Dinobots to defeat the threat.

Opening June 27, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” also stars Nicola Peltz, T.J. Miller, Jack Reynor and the voice talents of Peter Cullen, John Goodman and Ken Watanabe.

(via ComicBookMovie)