‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin burns rubber in first official promo for the CW series

“The Flash” is coming to a TV screen near you – and now you can get your first look at the man in action.

The speedy superhero (with an assist from Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen) makes a grand entrance in the first official promo for the forthcoming series, which is a spinoff of the the highly-successful “Arrow.” Starring Grant Gustin as the titular character alongside Jesse L. Martin, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton and Tom Cavanagh, the series is set to debut this fall on The CW.

Check out the full promo below, then let us know whether you'll be watching by voting in the poll further down.