The French Press of Bel-Air is exactly what you think it is

Now this is the story all about how

My life got flipped, turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became a press in a town called Bel-Air

In West Philadelphia, born and raised

In a cabinet is where I spent most of my days

Chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool

And all making some coffee after school

When a couple of guys, they were up to no good

Told the people who owned me they would be healthier if they switched from coffee to tea, so I was sold on eBay and shipped across the country and now I live with some rich people who fancy themselves artisans, so they take me out on weekends when they have friends over for brunch, but everyone always puts so much cream and sugar in their coffee that you can’t even really taste anything anyway, so what is even the point of working hard?

Yes, indeed, there is a tumblr called “French Press of Bel-Air,” and it is literally just photos of a coffee maker dressed up like Will Smith and positioned in various scenic spots inside Los Angeles. Which is obviously wonderful. Ten bucks to whichever one of you starts a blog about a mug dressed like Carlton.