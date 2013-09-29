Round-up: The funniest ‘Breaking Bad’ finale predictions on Twitter

If any of these “Breaking Bad” finale predictions actually end up being true, I will give the person who came up with it a present. Meth. The present will be meth.

Good luck, and may the most ridiculous scenario win!

Breaking Bad Finale Prediction: Walt Jr. fingers a cantaloupe. – Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fingers crossed we’re gonna resolve Marie’s kleptomania subplot! #BreakingBad – JohnRossBowie (@JohnRossBowie) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Season finale’s good time for Breaking Bad to introduce an animated weasel sidekick for WW. “Sneakers! Quit eating all the fries!” – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What if the #BreakingBadFinale ended with an announcement of MORE SEASONS OF #BreakingBad?? – Janie Haddad (@janiehaddad) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I predict #BreakingBad will have multiple alternate endings like Clue or Wayne’s World. – Rob Hatch-Miller (@robhatchmiller) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SPOILER: “Breaking Bad” will end tonight with Walt saying, “I’m pickin’,” and Jesse saying, “And I’m grinnin’!” Then they banjo for an hour. – Disalmanac (@Disalmanac) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

shocking twist! WOW! turns out you’ve been imagining the television show breaking bad this whole time – kimmy (@aRealLiveGhost) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My prediction for Breaking Bad finale: bunch of names scroll by revealing it was actually a TV show with actors pretending the whole time. – John Moe (@johnmoe) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Still holding out hope that “Breaking Bad” ending is just another Jimmy Kimmel prank #NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK – Joelle Boucai (@joelleboucai) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Breaking Bad finale tonight! Which means if they don’t explicitly explain how meth is made, I’ve wasted five years! – Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Breaking Bad finale will the biggest moment in the life of every computer’s Caps Lock key. – Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BREAKING BAD PREDICTION: Marie remains gratingly-annoying right up to the closing credits. – Gladstone (@WGladstone) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Breaking Bad is definitely gonna end with Walt in purgatory with the whole gang from LOST. – Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Breaking Bad Spoiler: Twenty-nine minutes of the finale are devoted to a Jack Klugman ‘In Memorium’ reel. – Uncle Dynamite (@UncleDynamite) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’d be pretty great if the Breaking Bad finale was Walt coughing, loading a gun and then forty six minutes of Sopranos black screen. – Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) September 28, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Well that certainly broke bad.” -the last line of Breaking Bad – Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) September 29, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js