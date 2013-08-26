Round-Up: The funniest tweets from the VMAs

Some of you might be trying to forget last night’s VMAs, but I know there are also some of you trying to remember every detail forever — so as to have more colorful nightmares, of course. Here are some of the funniest tweets from the show, courtesy of folks like Albert Brooks, Lena Dunham, and so many more:

Alan Thicke and Billy Ray Cyrus now under genetic arrest. – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 26, 2013

I’ve got the #VMAs running on a loop in case anyone wants to come over and commit suicide. – Doug Benson (@DougBenson) August 26, 2013

This is the most embarrassing thing to happen to New York since Lipstick Jungle – Richard Lawson (@rilaws) August 26, 2013

Watched the MTV VMAs and I just feel like everything is terrible and people are horrible and sex is gross and even Christmas is dead. – David Krumholtz (@DaveKrumholtz) August 26, 2013

VMAs: Stop all this “what’s up Brooklyn!!!” What’s up is I’m 10 blocks away in my nightgown trying to keep my dog from drinking his own piss – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 26, 2013

Justin Timberlake is in his tenth straight year of dressing like a waiter at Katsuya. #VMAs – Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 26, 2013

OK Grandpa. RT @adamlevine: The VMA’s seriously used to be so awesome. – rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 26, 2013

I’m pretty sure Robin Thicke has to register as a sex offender after this #VMA performance. – Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) August 26, 2013

God all these little girls screaming for @macklemore, it sounds like the beginning of “Thrift Shop” on surround sound. #VMA – Drew Grant (@videodrew) August 26, 2013

It’s okay, Linda Ronstadt. None of tonight’s VMA nominees can sing either. – rachel lichtman (@DJRotaryRachel) August 25, 2013

If you watch the video of Miley’s VMA performance, you will die in seven days. – Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) August 26, 2013

NSYNC still got it!* *generic forgettable music – Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 26, 2013

shout out to time zones for giving us 6 hours of vma tweets instead of just 3 – Conor Tripler (@ConorTripler) August 26, 2013

