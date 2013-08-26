Round-Up: The funniest tweets from the VMAs

Some of you might be trying to forget last night’s VMAs, but I know there are also some of you trying to remember every detail forever — so as to have more colorful nightmares, of course. Here are some of the funniest tweets from the show, courtesy of folks like Albert Brooks, Lena Dunham, and so many more:
Alan Thicke and Billy Ray Cyrus now under genetic arrest.
– Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 26, 2013
I’ve got the #VMAs running on a loop in case anyone wants to come over and commit suicide.
– Doug Benson (@DougBenson) August 26, 2013
This is the most embarrassing thing to happen to New York since Lipstick Jungle
– Richard Lawson (@rilaws) August 26, 2013
Watched the MTV VMAs and I just feel like everything is terrible and people are horrible and sex is gross and even Christmas is dead.
– David Krumholtz (@DaveKrumholtz) August 26, 2013
VMAs: Stop all this “what’s up Brooklyn!!!” What’s up is I’m 10 blocks away in my nightgown trying to keep my dog from drinking his own piss
– Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 26, 2013
Justin Timberlake is in his tenth straight year of dressing like a waiter at Katsuya. #VMAs
– Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 26, 2013
OK Grandpa. RT @adamlevine: The VMA’s seriously used to be so awesome.
– rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 26, 2013
I’m pretty sure Robin Thicke has to register as a sex offender after this #VMA performance.
– Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) August 26, 2013
God all these little girls screaming for @macklemore, it sounds like the beginning of “Thrift Shop” on surround sound. #VMA
– Drew Grant (@videodrew) August 26, 2013
It’s okay, Linda Ronstadt. None of tonight’s VMA nominees can sing either.
– rachel lichtman (@DJRotaryRachel) August 25, 2013
If you watch the video of Miley’s VMA performance, you will die in seven days.
– Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) August 26, 2013
NSYNC still got it!* *generic forgettable music
– Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) August 26, 2013
shout out to time zones for giving us 6 hours of vma tweets instead of just 3
– Conor Tripler (@ConorTripler) August 26, 2013
Everyone who tweeted isn’t even within MTV’s demographic. But with that said, if there was one more cutaway shots of Taylor Swift’s non-dancing behind, my noose and my will was ready to go.
And by the way, Miley should watch old “videos” of Madonna, Britany Spears, Beyonce for starters to see how sex appeal is done on stage. Her bears just can’t beat Brittany’s snake.