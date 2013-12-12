The future looks hilariously grim in new ‘Community’ season 5 teaser

With the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of “Community,” the NBC comedy is one step closer to making “6 seasons and a movie” a reality.
Borrowing the epic feel (and font) of the “Lord of the Rings” series, the brand new teaser promises almost as much action as it does comedy, and proudly trumpets the return of creator Dan Harmon, who was ousted from the show for the widely-panned season 4. It nicely reminds viewers of Harmon’s sharp dialogue, expertly spouted by the show’s ace cast, including Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs.
The teaser features a glimpse at one of the show’s extended riffs, this one set in a “Mad Max”-inspired post-apoclyptic future, and sneak peeks of guest stars Walton Goggins and Rob Corddry.
Watch it here:
Are you ready?
The fifth season debut January 2, 2014 with two back-to-back episodes.
If the show does get to a 6th season, it will still only be 5-seasons and a movie since season 4 is mostly worthless (unless you lack taste but then you’re probably watching CBS comedies anyway).
So… Many… Callbacks!
That Zach Braff-joke was SO waiting to happen.
I might pay for this, but I am REALLY excited for season 5. I don’t think season 4 was the horrible show a lot of people claimed it was, but it simply wasn’t funny or clever for the most parts. It was the worst thing you can be as a comedy – average. So let’s see what Harmon can do with this.
ASSCRACK BANDIT!
Looks like Harmon’s just easing back in, nothing too over the top…
This season looks awesome! Wasn’t sure I’d be back after that blah season last year, but I must say I’m pretty excited for it to come back now.
Also, I hope Brie Larson makes another appearance this season. Her storyline with Abed was one of the better ones last season, and then they just dropped it with absolutely no resolution
Brie Larson has been confirmed among the recurring cast returning for season 5. Rachel needs to come back, how else will Abed cope with Troy leaving?!?
HooooooRAY! Can’t wait!
laughed more during that intro than throughout every episode of last season.
Taking that one-off joke about the ass crack bandit from Season 2, making it a full on plot device? Harmon you clever devil. My main problem with season 4 was that the writing and characterization were kind of disregarded in favor of plots, jokes and scenes that were designed to please fans. Here’s hoping Dan Harmon can turn them back into the characters we love.