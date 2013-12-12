The future looks hilariously grim in new ‘Community’ season 5 teaser

#Alison Brie #Dan Harmon #Community
12.12.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

With the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of “Community,” the NBC comedy is one step closer to making “6 seasons and a movie” a reality.

Borrowing the epic feel (and font) of the “Lord of the Rings” series, the brand new teaser promises almost as much action as it does comedy, and proudly trumpets the return of creator Dan Harmon, who was ousted from the show for the widely-panned season 4. It nicely reminds viewers of Harmon’s sharp dialogue, expertly spouted by the show’s ace cast, including Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs.

The teaser features a glimpse at one of the show’s extended riffs, this one set in a “Mad Max”-inspired post-apoclyptic future, and sneak peeks of guest stars Walton Goggins and Rob Corddry.

Watch it here:

Are you ready?

The fifth season debut January 2, 2014 with two back-to-back episodes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alison Brie#Dan Harmon#Community
TAGSALISON BRIECommunityDAN HARMONDANNY PUDIDONALD GLOVERGILLIAN JACOBSNBC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP