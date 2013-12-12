The future looks hilariously grim in new ‘Community’ season 5 teaser

With the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of “Community,” the NBC comedy is one step closer to making “6 seasons and a movie” a reality.

Borrowing the epic feel (and font) of the “Lord of the Rings” series, the brand new teaser promises almost as much action as it does comedy, and proudly trumpets the return of creator Dan Harmon, who was ousted from the show for the widely-panned season 4. It nicely reminds viewers of Harmon’s sharp dialogue, expertly spouted by the show’s ace cast, including Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs.

The teaser features a glimpse at one of the show’s extended riffs, this one set in a “Mad Max”-inspired post-apoclyptic future, and sneak peeks of guest stars Walton Goggins and Rob Corddry.

Watch it here:

Are you ready?

The fifth season debut January 2, 2014 with two back-to-back episodes.