‘The Gambler’ with Mark Wahlberg to premiere at 2014 AFI Fest

We've been pretty much telling you for some time that Rupert Wyatt's remake of “The Gambler” would be one of the few premieres at this year's AFI Fest (along with J.C. Chandor's “A Most Violent Year”). Well, now it's official.

The film will make its debut at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, Nov. 10, just over a month ahead of Paramount's planned Dec. 19 release. Can Mark Wahlberg crack a super competitive Best Actor lineup? It's going to be tough. Even the original film couldn't make headway with Oscar voters, settling for a Best Actor in a Drama nod for James Caan. But I also hear John Goodman — who is bald in the film, if you can picture that (we've never quite seen him like this) — might be someone to look out for in a nebulous Best Supporting Actor race.

Previously announced, Chandor's film will open the fest while Bennett Miller's “Foxcatcher” will close things out on Nov. 13 a year after pulling out of the event and the 2013 season. A source tells me that The Weinstein Company had considered taking Tim Burton's “Big Eyes” to AFI Fest, but opted out, while I'm also told the SoCal-based “Inherent Vice” is expected to see its Los Angeles premiere there.

You can expect a trailer for “The Gambler” any day.

The 2014 AFI Fest runs from Nov. 6-13.