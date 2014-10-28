“The Goldbergs” will pay homage to “Ferris Bueller”s Day Off”

“The way John Hughes captured that epic day of fun, it was the obvious choice to send the Goldbergs on a quest to recreate that awesome day off,” says creator Adam F. Goldberg in a statement.

NBC picks up “The Mysteries of Laura” for a full season

The Debra Messing drama has been performing solidly for NBC, despite being attacked by TV critics.

Letterman tells Amy Poehler: I think you”re funnier than Tina Fey

“I think the world of Tina Fey, but it”s clear you're the funnier of the two,” Letterman, a diehard “Parks and Rec” fan, tells Poehler.

“The Daily Show” visits Austin with a “Dallas”-style opening

Jon Stewart”s first Austin show featured some familiar faces from the past.

“Sleepy Hollow” hits a low

Last season”s freshman hit has been losing viewers – is Ichabod losing his appeal?

It”s not illegal to allow Honey Boo Boo be around a child molester

According to TMZ, Mama June”s alleged child molester boyfriend is doing nothing wrong by hanging out with the family.

ESPN will begin airing sports-themed Friars Club roasts

The first roast will take place the week of the Super Bowl.

Which past “OITNB” character is coming back?

TMZ reports that a certain character is due on set today.

Pitbull signs on for 2 reality shows

“Pitbull: The Lyfe” will go behind the scenes of the hip-hop artist”s world tour, while “The REAL Change Project” will feature Pitbull hanging with public figures like Michelle Obama to talk about the obstacles they overcame.

“The Originals” spawns a web series

Kol will be featured in the four-part “The Originals: Awakening.”

Taylor Swift actually did well as a mentor on “The Voice”

She didn't really try to give anyone actual singing advice, instead limiting her comments to style or performance notes.

Even the lesser-known “Game of Thrones” actors are getting mobbed in Spain

Newcomer Toby Sebastian is one of those receiving an unusual amount of attention for somebody who has yet to be shown on the HBO series. Adds Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: “(Fans have) become more intense in Belfast for the first time too, but it”s nothing like Spain.”

Ty Pennington is joining HLN for a limited-run series in partnership with Holiday Inn

“Growing America: A Journey to Success” will follow MBAs as they use their expertise to transform businesses over a week.

Sean Hayes is engaged

He”s set to marry longtime partner Scott Icenogle.