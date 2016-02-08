‘The Good Wife’ used the Super Bowl to announce it will end this season

02.08.16 3 years ago

CBS took full advantage of hosting the Super Bowl this year to announce that it's ending one of its more critically acclaimed dramas in a few months.

The Good Wife probably doesn't share too many fans with football, but this is the Super Bowl, so, you know, go for it. Good Wife will end on Sunday, May 8, after seven seasons, 39 Emmy nominations, and five wins (plus whatever it racks up next Emmy cycle, if anything).

You've got nine more new episodes before it's all over, Good Wife fans.

No doubt inspired by using the Super Bowl to get attention for quitting announcements, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch tweeted that his series finale already aired.

In both cases, the endings weren't a total surprise, as they had been rumored for several months. But I don't think anyone expected the final word to come during the Super Bowl. 

