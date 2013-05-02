‘The Great Gatsby’ soundtrack streams in full: Jay-Z’s new song ‘100$ Bill’

For anybody who knows the films of Baz Luhrmann, viewers of his forthcoming “The Great Gatsby” can expect a high amount of glitter. The same can be said for the star-laden soundtrack. But is all that glitters gold?

Judge it for yourself: the soundtrack to “The Great Gatsby” is now streaming in full, courtesy of NPR.

Click here to stream.

With this reveal, we hear Jay-Z’s new track “100$ Bill,” plus other debuts like will.i.am’s “Bang Bang,” Coco O’s “Where the Wind Blows” and Bryan Ferry with the Bryan Ferry Orchestra’s “Love Is the Drug.” Tracks from Lana Del Rey, the xx, Emeli Sande, Fergie and others have already made their bow but — hey — at least now they’re all in one place.

“The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, opens in theaters on May 10. The soundtrack’s up for sale three days before, on May 7.

Here is the tracklist:

1. 100$ Bill – JAY Z

2. Back To Black – Beyoncé x André 3000

3. Bang Bang – will.i.am

4. A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie + Q Tip + GoonRock

5. Young And Beautiful – Lana Del Rey

6. Love Is The Drug – Bryan Ferry with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

7. Over The Love – Florence + The Machine

8. Where The Wind Blows – Coco O. of Quadron

9. Crazy in Love – Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

10. Together – The xx

11. Hearts A Mess – Gotye

12. Love Is Blindness – Jack White

13. Into the Past – Nero

14. Kill and Run – Sia