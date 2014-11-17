Exclusive: The Griswolds are ‘Right On Track’ in this new tour video

Following their biggest headlining tour in their homeland Australia this fall, pop-rock crew The Griswolds are headed to American shores this spring with newly announced tour dates with Walk The Moon. In an exclusive premiere here on HitFix, the quartet also unveils their brand new tour video, soundtracked by the song “Right on Track,” so you'll get some idea of what fun to expect on the road.
“We are absolutely frothing to be heading back to America and Canada with Walk The Moon. We have been fans of the band for a while and we are certain that every show is gonna be a raging party,” The Griswolds said.
“Right on Track” is off of the Wind-Up artist's new album “Be Impressive,” released in August and produced by Tony Hoffer. You may have also heard their sing “Beware the Dog,” streaming below.
Walk The Moon is releasing its new album “Talking Is Hard” on Dec. 2. You can check out that dance-pop band's song “Different Colors” here.
Here are The Griswolds' 2015 North American tour dates with Walk The Moon's Talking Is Hard Tour:
March 10 San Diego, CA HOB San Diego
March 13 Anaheim, CA HOB Anaheim
March 16 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
March 17 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades
March 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
March 20 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
March 22 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
March 25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
March 26 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre
March 27-28 Minneapolis, MN First Ave
March 29 Madison, WI Orpheum
March 31 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian @ Murat Theatre
April 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart”s
April 2 Columbus, OH LC Pavillion
April 3 Cleveland, OH HOB Cleveland
April 4 Chicago, IL HOB Chicago
April 7 Detroit, MI St. Andrew Hall
April 8 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater
April 9 Providence, RI Lupo”s
April 10 Portland, ME Asylum
April 11 Boston, MA HOB Boston
April 14 New York, NY Terminal 5
April 16 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
April 20 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
April 21 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
April 23 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim
April 24 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
April 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
April 26 Tampa, FL State Theatre
April 27 Ft. Lauderdale Revolution Room
April 29 New Orleans, LA HOB New Orleans
April 30 Houston, TX HOB Houston
May 1 Dallas. TX HOB Dallas
May 2 Austin, TX Stubb”s Amphitheater
May 4 Tulsa, OK Cain”s Ballroom
May 6 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
May 7 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater
May 8 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
May 9 Las Vegas, NV HOB Vegas
