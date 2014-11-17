Exclusive: The Griswolds are ‘Right On Track’ in this new tour video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following their biggest headlining tour in their homeland Australia this fall, pop-rock crew The Griswolds are headed to American shores this spring with newly announced tour dates with Walk The Moon. In an exclusive premiere here on HitFix, the quartet also unveils their brand new tour video, soundtracked by the song “Right on Track,” so you'll get some idea of what fun to expect on the road.

“We are absolutely frothing to be heading back to America and Canada with Walk The Moon. We have been fans of the band for a while and we are certain that every show is gonna be a raging party,” The Griswolds said.

“Right on Track” is off of the Wind-Up artist's new album “Be Impressive,” released in August and produced by Tony Hoffer. You may have also heard their sing “Beware the Dog,” streaming below.

Walk The Moon is releasing its new album “Talking Is Hard” on Dec. 2. You can check out that dance-pop band's song “Different Colors” here.

Here are The Griswolds' 2015 North American tour dates with Walk The Moon's Talking Is Hard Tour:

March 10 San Diego, CA HOB San Diego

March 13 Anaheim, CA HOB Anaheim

March 16 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 17 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

March 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

March 20 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

March 22 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

March 25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 26 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

March 27-28 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

March 29 Madison, WI Orpheum

March 31 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian @ Murat Theatre

April 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart”s

April 2 Columbus, OH LC Pavillion

April 3 Cleveland, OH HOB Cleveland

April 4 Chicago, IL HOB Chicago

April 7 Detroit, MI St. Andrew Hall

April 8 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theater

April 9 Providence, RI Lupo”s

April 10 Portland, ME Asylum

April 11 Boston, MA HOB Boston

April 14 New York, NY Terminal 5

April 16 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

April 20 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

April 21 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

April 23 Greensboro, NC Cone Denim

April 24 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

April 25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

April 26 Tampa, FL State Theatre

April 27 Ft. Lauderdale Revolution Room

April 29 New Orleans, LA HOB New Orleans

April 30 Houston, TX HOB Houston

May 1 Dallas. TX HOB Dallas

May 2 Austin, TX Stubb”s Amphitheater

May 4 Tulsa, OK Cain”s Ballroom

May 6 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

May 7 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

May 8 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

May 9 Las Vegas, NV HOB Vegas