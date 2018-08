AMC has released the first trailer for the second half of “The Walking Dead” Season 5. In it, the reunited group wanders the forest, looking dazed by reality but undaunted in their quest for survival.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn”t show if the group is fighting off walkers or humans. Perhaps because it no longer matters.

“The Walking Dead” returns on February 8 at 9/8c.