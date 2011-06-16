‘The Hobbit’ finds its Bard in ‘Immortals’ star Luke Evans

Currently shooting in New Zealand, Peter Jackson’s two-part “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Hobbit” is still beefing up its cast. According to Deadline.com, Luke Evans has been added to the epic in the role of Bard the Grim, one of the last major parts that needed to be filled.

Evans joins Martin Freeman (playing Bilbo Baggins, the hobbit of the title), and “LOTR” veterans Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Christoper Lee, Hugo Weaving, Andy “Gollum” Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood and Ian Holm (reprising his role as old Bilbo). Richard Armitage and Stephen Fry are among the other stars new to the cinematic Tolkien universe.

The Bard is heir to the throne of Dale, where the king was killed by the dragon Smaug. Although first introduced in part one, Evans’ role expands significantly in part two.

Evans will be seen as Aramis in the upcoming Three Musketeers, and in Tarsem Singh’s “Immortals.” He previously had supporting roles in Ridley Scott’s “Robin Hood” and last year’s “Clash of the Titans”