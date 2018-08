Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look, I appreciate what you’re doing here, Screen Junkies, and this video is quite funny, but we don’t want our trailers to be honest. We want out trailers to lie to us. We want our trailers to promise a fun, sensible movie without too many cliches or plotlines so that we have an excuse to leave the house and eat an entire box of Sour Patch Kids.

All that aside, however, “Beefcake” really is just the perfect word to describe Henry Cavill.



