‘The Host’ star Saoirse Ronan joins Ryan Gosling’s ‘How to Catch a Monster’

Ryan Gosling has just caught another big name for his upcoming directorial debut, “How to Catch a Monster.”

Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement”) is joining the fantasy-drama, which also stars Christina Hendricks, Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), Eva Mendes, and Ben Mendelsohn.

“Monstar” is describes as a noirish modern day fairytale set in a dying city, where a single mother named Billy (Hendricks) stumbles into a dark fantasy underworld after her teen son finds a hidden pathway leading to an underwater town. Ronan’s role has yet to be revealed.