The house Wes Anderson built: A look at the director's singular troupe

05.16.12

Filmmaker Wes Anderson is back this year with his first live action film in five years, “Moonrise Kingdom,” premiering today as the opening night film of the Cannes Film Festival. In typical Anderson fashion, it features an ensemble of actors, though many of them are working with him for the first time. Over the years, Anderson has established an impressive stable of acting talent, a dedicated troupe of personnel that can slip right into his singular world with ease. Will first-timers Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Frances McDormand and Harvey Keitel join the crew after “Moonrise Kingdom?” Time will tell, but for now, here’s a look at the house that Anderson built. Click through the gallery below for a quick refresher.

