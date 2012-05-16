The house Wes Anderson built: A look at the director’s singular troupe

Filmmaker Wes Anderson is back this year with his first live action film in five years, “Moonrise Kingdom,” premiering today as the opening night film of the Cannes Film Festival. In typical Anderson fashion, it features an ensemble of actors, though many of them are working with him for the first time. Over the years, Anderson has established an impressive stable of acting talent, a dedicated troupe of personnel that can slip right into his singular world with ease. Will first-timers Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Frances McDormand and Harvey Keitel join the crew after “Moonrise Kingdom?” Time will tell, but for now, here’s a look at the house that Anderson built. Click through the gallery below for a quick refresher.
Glad to see the early word on Moonrise Kingdom seems positive. The Royal Tenenbaums is one of my top few movies of the aughts and a personal favorite so I’m really hoping this one tops the last few which I admit have been of lesser distinction.
I think Anderson should do more animated films. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is the only film of his I really love, and I think his style is just perfectly befitting of the medium. I’m happy to see “Moonrise Kingdom” is drawing comparisons to that film, so my hopes are up.
Adrien Brody was also in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in a small role as a mouse. I hope he comes back for another Anderson film. He ruled in “The Darjeeling Limited”.
Ah, that’s right. Totally forgot. Thanks.
FWIW, I saw “Moonrise Kingdom” today and thought it was totally endearing. Similar to “Rushmore” in tone and essence. Won me over.
good to hear. Can we expect a review?
Guy will have one up shortly.
It’s hard to believe that Moonrise Kingdom is the first Tilda Swinton/Wes Anderson collaboration. They seem like such a natural pairing.
And she’s barely in it, really.
I have to ask, did the “Social Services” name thing bother you or was it actually funny? because that’s quirky even by Anderson’s standards.
It come off a bit winky to me but I basically was okay with it.
I can’t believe you didn’t give a nod to Kumar Pallana! Wes Anderson launched his career at age 80 : )
UGH. I knew I was going to forget someone. I KNEW IT.
Totally going in right now to add him. Thanks for catching that. I was so busy looking at the highlights that I didn’t take note of this perfectly utilized character actor.
Done.