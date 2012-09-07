‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ adds Jeffrey Wright as Beetee

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” has found its Beetee in award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright.

“Fire,” the second film based on Suzanne Collins” bestselling novel series, finds Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) competing in the Hunger Games once again, this time facing down past winners in the battle royal known as the Quarter Quell. Meanwhile, the rebellion against the totalitarian government is growing.

Wright’s Beetee is a former victor from District 3, who goes by the nickname “Volts” because of his electronics expertise. Watch your back, Katniss.

“Fire,” directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) also stars Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Sam Claflin, Amanda Plummer and more.

Wright earned a Tony in 1994 for “Angels in America,” and later won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the same role in HBO’s 2003 mini-series adaptation of the play.

On the big screen, Wright was recently seen in “The Ides of March” and “Source Code,” and also played Felix Leiter in the recent James Bond films “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”

Wright will next appear opposite Mark Wahlberg and Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Broken City.”

