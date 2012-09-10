‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ begins shooting in Georgia

“Hunger Games” fans rejoice: “Catching Fire” has officially started shooting.

Production on the Francis Lawrence-directed sequel began today in Georgia, according to Lionsgate, with the film slated to shoot “in and near” Atlanta before subsequently moving to locations in Hawaii. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland, among others, the follow-up will see heroine Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) being forced to return for a special anniversary edition of the Hunger Games after Panem’s citizens rise up in rebellion against the Capitol.

Production is slated to wrap in late December.

In addition to the production start news, Lionsgate has also announced the launch of a global sweepstakes that will give fans the opportunity to win a visit to the “Catching Fire” set. To enter, participants are being asked to upload a 30 second video at www.catchingfiresweeps.com with their number one question for the film’s cast. The contest runs from September 10-October 12.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.

