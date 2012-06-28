‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ may have found its Johanna Mason

So who’s the front-runner for the coveted role of Johanna Mason in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire?” An actress you’ve probably never heard of.
According to Deadline, newcomer Zoe Aggeliki is in serious talks for the part of Johanna, a ruthless former Hunger Games winner who becomes Katniss’ unlikely ally in the second and third installments of the trilogy. The model-actress reportedly has the edge over non-newcomer Jena Malone (“Sucker Punch,” “Hatfields & McCoys”), who like Aggeliki also auditioned for director Francis Lawrence.
Though she has no on-screen credits as of yet, Aggeliki will be seen in the upcoming “Percy Jackson” sequel as well as the comic-book adaptation “R.I.P.D.” opposite Ryan Reynolds.
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.
Thoughts on Aggeliki as Johanna, “Hunger Games” aficionados? Sound off in the comments!
She too soft & pretty to play Johanna. I pictured her fierce w/unique looks & beauty. I pictured more of a kat dennings type look for her. I don’t really agree w/Jena, but outta the 2…probably my choice.
This girl seems pretty fierce-looking (especially in some other pictures), but my vote is still for Mia Wasikowska.
She looks like a more sultry Caitlin Stasey. Who would also be a good choice.
i think naya rivera should get it
Naya Rivera should get everything.
She doesn’t have much experience. Jena is prefect, well.. until they find another “perfect”.