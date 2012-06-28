‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ may have found its Johanna Mason

06.29.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

So who’s the front-runner for the coveted role of Johanna Mason in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire?” An actress you’ve probably never heard of.

According to Deadline, newcomer Zoe Aggeliki is in serious talks for the part of Johanna, a ruthless former Hunger Games winner who becomes Katniss’ unlikely ally in the second and third installments of the trilogy. The model-actress reportedly has the edge over non-newcomer Jena Malone (“Sucker Punch,” “Hatfields & McCoys”), who like Aggeliki also auditioned for director Francis Lawrence.

Though she has no on-screen credits as of yet, Aggeliki will be seen in the upcoming “Percy Jackson” sequel as well as the comic-book adaptation “R.I.P.D.” opposite Ryan Reynolds.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.

Thoughts on Aggeliki as Johanna, “Hunger Games” aficionados? Sound off in the comments!

TAGSCATCHING FIREJENA MALONEJohanna Masonlionsgatethe hunger gamesThe Hunger Games: Catching FireZoe Aggeliki

