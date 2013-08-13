‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ set for world premiere in London

#Jennifer Lawrence
08.13.13 5 years ago
With 100 days to go until the release of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Lionsgate today announced that movie’s world premiere will be held in London. The premiere will occur on November 11th, 11 days before the official release.
“Catching Fire” will see Jennifer Lawrence reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen and according to the official synopsis, “The film begins as Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) has returned home safe after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson). Winning means that they must turn around and leave their family and close friends, embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of the districts. Along the way Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow (Sutherland) prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games, The Quarter Quell – a competition that could change Panem forever.”
The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay from Simon Beaufoy and Michael DeBruyn which is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel Also appearing in the movie are Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci, Jena Malone, and Sam Claflin. 
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in countries around the world on November 22 and is sure to be one of the bigger events of the fall movie season. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCATCHING FIREHUNGER GAMESJENNIFER LAWRENCEkatniss everdeenthe hunger gamesThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP