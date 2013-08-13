‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ set for world premiere in London

With 100 days to go until the release of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” Lionsgate today announced that movie’s world premiere will be held in London. The premiere will occur on November 11th, 11 days before the official release.

“Catching Fire” will see Jennifer Lawrence reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen and according to the official synopsis, “The film begins as Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) has returned home safe after winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games along with fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson). Winning means that they must turn around and leave their family and close friends, embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of the districts. Along the way Katniss senses that a rebellion is simmering, but the Capitol is still very much in control as President Snow (Sutherland) prepares the 75th Annual Hunger Games, The Quarter Quell – a competition that could change Panem forever.”

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay from Simon Beaufoy and Michael DeBruyn which is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel Also appearing in the movie are Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Stanley Tucci, Jena Malone, and Sam Claflin.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in countries around the world on November 22 and is sure to be one of the bigger events of the fall movie season.