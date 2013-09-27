October 1 marks first chance to buy ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ tickets

“Hunger Games” fans, mark this one down – MovieTickets.com will start selling tickets to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” on Tuesday October 1 at noon Eastern, 9:00am Pacific. The movie itself will arrive in theaters on November 22, with early screenings taking place at 8pm (local time) on November 21.

There is more news than just that, however. Truly dedicated “Hunger Games” fans may want to look into buying the double feature tickets that will also be available on October 1. These tickets will allow those who desire it the opportunity to watch the first and second movies back-to-back. Perhaps this means that as we get to the third and fourth films, we will find ourselves looking at potential triple and quadruple features.

Additionally, those who buy advance tickets from the website will also get a free download of the song “Lights” by Phantogram. The song will appear on the original soundtrack for the film.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” counts amongst its stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland.

And, once again, the movie arrives in theaters on November 22nd.

May the odds be ever in your favor.