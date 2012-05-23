‘The Hunger Games’ heads to DVD and Blu-ray in August

Excited to see the next adventures of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mallark but can’t wait til next year’s release of the sequel “Catching Fire”?

“The Hunger Games” is heading to DVD and Blu-ray in August.

It will be made available at 12:01 am on the morning of August 18 for your lining-up pleasure.

“Hunger” will be available in multiple formats — a 2-disc DVD (plus digital copy), 2-disc Blu-ray (plus digital copy), VOD and a digital download with three hours of previously unavailable bonus materials.

Both the DVD and Blu-ray copies will come with the usual bells and whistle, including the eight-part documentary “The World is Watching: Making of The Hunger Games,” a conversation with since-departed director Gary Ross, and numerous featurettes including a look at Suzanne Collins’ original book series.

Considering that the film is nearing $400 million at the domestic box office and some $650 million worldwide, Lionsgate can expect to have a huge month with the release.

“The motion picture event of the year is poised to become the home entertainment event of the year and, with a midnight launch and midnight retail events scheduled at stores around the country, we expect to replicate the same level of consumer excitement generated by the film”s theatrical debut,” said Lionsgate’s Ron Schwartz in a press release. “This is far and away the biggest home entertainment launch in Lionsgate”s history and, true to a theatrical marketing campaign that incorporated an unprecedented reliance on digital and traditional media alike, our home entertainment launch will involve a similarly innovative and integrated digital and packaged media rollout that we will unveil in the weeks ahead.”

“The Hunger Games” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz and Elizabeth Banks.



Here’s the just-released DVD artwork: