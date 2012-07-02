The Killers’ new single ‘Runaways’ is on the way

07.02.12 6 years ago

The Killers are finally ready to drop the first single from their next album “Battle Born.” “Runaways” will be arriving next week, on July 9.

The band announced it — and the single cover art — today, just three-and-a-half weeks after they bowed the trailer to “Battle Born,” due this some time this fall. As previously reported, the Las Vegas troupe recruited a number of high-power producers including Steve Lillywhite, Damian Taylor, Brendan O”Brien, and Stuart Price to produce the new set.

The rock act’s last album was 2008’s “Day & Age.”

Check out the trailer below:

