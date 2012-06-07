Watch: Trailer for The Killers’ new album ‘Battleborn’

The Killers’ new album is titled “Battle Born,” and every good battle needs an army. So the Las Vegas troupe recruited a number of high-power producers including Steve Lillywhite, Damian Taylor, Brendan O”Brien, and previous collaborator Stuart Price, who helped smack the sound on the band’s 2008 hit “Human.”

“Battle Born,” the Killers’ fourth full-length will drop some time this fall, and is the follow-up to 2008’s “Day & Age.” Since that release, frontman Brandon Flowers went off to make a solo album, and judging from the trailer the band dropped today, the group is heading further still into synthy territory, as it’s done increasingly.

In an interview with NME, drummer Ronnie Vanucci said the title fits the band’s state of mind during the recording process. “It’s living up to its title. This is our difficult fourth record.”

With so many cooks in the kitchen, my hope is that it yields a lot of singles but that they band together sonically. And that they have glittery outfits to match the sound.