Watch: Trailer for The Killers’ new album ‘Battleborn’

06.07.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

The Killers’ new album is titled “Battle Born,” and every good battle needs an army. So the Las Vegas troupe recruited a number of high-power producers including Steve Lillywhite, Damian Taylor, Brendan O”Brien, and previous collaborator Stuart Price, who helped smack the sound on the band’s 2008 hit “Human.”

“Battle Born,” the Killers’ fourth full-length will drop some time this fall, and is the follow-up to 2008’s “Day & Age.” Since that release, frontman Brandon Flowers went off to make a solo album, and judging from the trailer the band dropped today, the group is heading further still into synthy territory, as it’s done increasingly.

In an interview with NME, drummer Ronnie Vanucci said the title fits the band’s state of mind during the recording process. “It’s living up to its title. This is our difficult fourth record.”

With so many cooks in the kitchen, my hope is that it yields a lot of singles but that they band together sonically. And that they have glittery outfits to match the sound.

Around The Web

TAGSBattlebornthe killers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP