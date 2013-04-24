‘The Killing’ season 3 key art counts up the victims

AMC’s “The Killing” is back with a new homicide case, and some brand new key art is keeping track of the victims.

Season three takes place a year after the events of the Rosie Larsen case, which covered the series” first two seasons. Sarah Linden (Mirielle Enos) is no longer a detective, but she’s drawn back into the life when her ex-partner Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) uncovers a string of murders that are connected to one of Linden’s old cases.

The brand new image shows Linden with a tally of victims written in blood or spray paint. There are 17 and counting… The drama returns for a third season on June 2 with a special two-hour episode. Check it out here:







Season 3 will also feature new cast members Peter Sarsgaard, Elias Koteas and Amy Seimetz. Series creator Veena Sud is returning as executive producer, along with Mikkel Bondesen, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin. Kristen Campo and Ron French also serve as co-executive producers.

Season three premieres Sunday, June 2 at 8pm ET on AMC.