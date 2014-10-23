‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ gets a premiere date on CBS

CBS has given James Corden's “Late Late Show” a debut date. It also has an executive producer.

The network announced this morning that “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will begin on March 9, 2015 at 12:37am. And, by “Monday, March 9,” they probably mean Tuesday, March 10, they just don't want you to go to bed on Monday night before the show starts as it begins 37 minutes into the new day.

The Tony-Award winning Corden recently appeared in “Begin Again” with Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. He will also be seen in the upcoming film “Into the Woods,” and may be best known to “Doctor Who” fans as playing Craig Owens in “The Lodger” and “Closing Time.”

Nina Tassler, the Chairman of CBS Entertainment released a statement saying, “We”re excited to begin CBS”s next chapter after midnight and introduce James” wide range of performance talents and fearless creative instincts to American television viewers.”

“The Late Late Show” will be executive produced by Ben Winston. Winston is currently an executive producer on the UK version of “The X Factor” and has known Corden for nearly 20 years. The two have worked together several times previously.

Corden is stepping into the shoes vacated by Craig Ferguson who hosted the series for 10 years. Ferguson's last broadcast will be December 19 (which, yes, may mean December 20).