How the couch gag is becoming the best part of ‘The Simpsons’

#The Simpsons
02.22.16 2 years ago

The Simpsons, now in Season 27 and with nearly 600 episodes to its credit, is iconic. And, some might say, has vastly overstayed its welcome. Really, it's impossible to keep a TV show fresh and funny for this long. Or even half this long. Or after Conan O'Brien left, if you want to be a real purist about it.

But at least one thing about the series has only improved with age: the couch gags, which are more inventive and complex that the episodes they precede, often bringing in guest animators to make things really crazy (see: last month's “LA-Z Rider” by Steve Cutts or 2014's head trip into the future by Don Hertzfeldt).

Here's last week's, where the couch runs away from home, leading the Simpsons on an epic odyssey halfway across the world to rescue it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSCouch GagFoxTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP