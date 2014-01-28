‘The LEGO Movie’ Is Hiding A Disturbing Dystopian Secret

When it was first announced that LEGO was making a movie, most of us shrugged it off as a thinly veiled 90-minute commercial. Then the trailers started coming out, showcasing a star-studded cast and some seriously wicked sharp dialogue. But the LEGO movie has a secret. A dystopian secret.
Main character Emmett lives in LEGO City and just wants to fit in. But is it merely a desire for societal acceptance or something more sinister? Hidden in plain sight in both the trailers and TV spots are a handful of disturbingly Big Brother-esque propaganda ads. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.
Let’s ease into it with this innocuous advertisement for cars. ‘One Car. Some Variety’. Just a silly bit of poking fun at modern day car manufacturers. But see that symbol in the bottom right corner? Remember it.
Next up, just simple billboard reminding folks if they’re feeling blue, just try smiling. A misguided attempt to cheer up a depressed populace or something more?
Okay now we’re getting into the meat of it. Most of these billboards and advertisements are seen during the ‘Everything Is Awesome‘ commercial. Our first hint something is amiss? This giant sign urging citizens to ‘Integrate!’
Quickly followed by a partially obscured piece of propaganda – complete with stylized Cold War era art – stating simply ‘President: Because I Said So’.
To solidify the uneasy feeling of living in a totalitarian society, this billboard proclaims ‘Conform! It’s The Norm!’ and if you’ll notice the upper right corner, there’s that symbol again. Who is Octan?
Whoever they are – let’s go with mega-corporation – they’ve got their hands in every pie. Banners strung up around town remind citizens there is ‘No Chewing Gum’ and ‘No Playing In The Street’ and most confounding ‘No Marching Bands’.
The President also has banners up, his face always watching. Always judging you. ‘Don’t Touch My Stuff’ he proclaims. ‘Don’t Stay Up All Nite.’ Why Mr. President? Is it because revolutionaries only meet under cover of darkness?
Suddenly the reminders to ‘Smile!’ – brought to you by Octan – take on terrifying undertones. What happens to those who don’t smile? Do we even want to know? I guess we’ll all find out one way or another when ‘The LEGO Movie’ hits theaters February 7th.
It’s a sequel to They Live.
It looks to me like this is a good representation of reality and the point made in this article validates the p.c. brainwashing inherent everywhere in society now.
Octan is LEGO’s proprietary oil/gasoline company.
[lego.wikia.com]
Wow what a waste of time…all of these are jokes about legos. The entire plot of the movie is about being original and believing in yourself…you can even get that from a 3min trailer. You know nothing of the Lego Co. and bother to do no research. Next time try that before trying to sound like a paranoid conspiracy theorist.
What is Toy Story about again?
Oh, and please enlighten me about the complexes plots in all of the other computer animated movies.
Also.. Those “paranoid conspiracy theorists” almost always turn out to be correct in the end. Pretty much all of the major “theories” about Governmental wrong doing have turned out to be true. Granted, sometimes it takes years and years for the info to be declassified.
You obviously have not read up on the plot of this movie. lord business is president of often and is the main antagonist of the film. It’s obvious he’s running the “dystopian” world and the main character is trying to break from that.
emmet isn’t sinister…the society is.
Its is just like our world, like when they say Homosexuality is okay, and other things, It is just another way to brainwash people, and Octan, is alot like the U.S and ALL other Major Companies.
Actually, the billboards are something a parent, more specifically, a father would say. At one point, we see a child’s dad who owns the city, and his child is playing in it. Lord business represents the father of the child, the reason being the signs are “don’t play in the street” and “no chewing gum”. Also, a very common phrase by parents is, “because I said so”. Alright, this theory has just been debunked!????????
Firstly, good observation. Those were some details most would overlook. Secondly, Octan is the fictional oil conglomerate created by LEGO for their sets. Lastly, (you couldn’t have known this before seeing the film.) The signs were placed in the brick-built city in the live action scene, and if you look closely, the signs are drawn in crayon. The signs that say “Don’t stay up at nite” and “no playing in the street” were likely things that his father told him. Overall, I think they are brilliant details that help to make the movie even better than it is at its core.
I had a bad feeling watching this movie and my 4 year old kid have not been given permission to watch it either. Not sure if I’m remembering this correctly, but one of the first bordsigns was “I Am watching you”-ish. I think I need to see the movie again tho
I also noticed the bit where they are building the sub to dive, he says to emmet “embrace whats special about you” with hypnotic eyes. And the fact everyone follows instructions which is what we do now. We need to be free. Like the film divergant itll be like that too.
not only does the movie show big brother new world order propaganda, will Ferrell is a SNL mason, he struts around at the end of the movie like some skull and bones society member. reminds me of George bushs new world order speech in 1990. the movie also has subliminals about night clubs and molly. it emphasizes many more things that have no true value. and when I see the younger crowd, totally hypnotized by what they see and examples that they are influenced by it saddens my heart how many free thinkers we really have in this world
There are different realms in the world of Lego, including Ninjago, Middle Zealand, Bionicle etc. etc. In every different realm there were Lego people called Master Builders. These Master Builders were free to build whatever they wanted to build. But a Lego person called President/Lord Business was confused by all the chaos. He wanted a perfect world, where everything was in it’s rightful place. And so he created walls dividing the realms, as well as hiring a Lego man to hunt down all the Master Builders, “who were always changing everything”. He also tracked down a mysterious weapon (the Kraggle AKA Krazy Glue) which he could use to make everything stay the way they were supposed to be. Then some stuff happens, and at the end of the movie, it is revealed that Lord Business is (technically speaking) the owner of the Lego, and the Master Builders are controlled by his son. Just like LB, the Dad wants everything to stay in their rightful place (Ninjas in Ninjago Area/Realm, Dragons in Middle Zealand Area/Realm etc. etc), but the son, him having creativity and imagination and all, builds other things as well. He is basically the mind behind the Master Builders.
So, yeah. The only reason why everything is so dystopian is because if everything is not perfect, LB is not happy.
I love Lego Movie so much because of all the totalitarian shit in it XD
