‘The Lion King’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ set for Blu-ray 3D release

Have you bought your 3D TV yet? Walt Disney Home Entertainment is betting its one of your next purchases. The studio announced today that 15 upcoming titles will be released as 3D Blu-rays for home viewing. The most noteworthy titles being “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” which were not released in 3D theatrically in the United States. “Beauty’s” 3D conversion and release was publicized in 2010, but it was removed from the domestic release slate. Instead, a 3D “Beauty” opened in just a few markets overseas grossing only $2.3 million in what seems to have been a market test by the company.

As expected, current Disney 3D releases “Tron Legacy” and “Tangled” will be released in the format as well as past features “Bolt,” “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Meet the Robinsons,” “Chicken Little” and “G-Force.”

In a statement released by Disney, Home Entertainment executive Lori MacPherson said, “As our contemporary library of 3D content continues to grow, and the original artists and filmmakers meticulously dimensionalize their work for release on the Blu-ray 3D format, we will be offering movie- lovers the most incredible in-home entertainment experience they will ever have. In addition to offering new releases day-and-date in 3D and further cementing our leadership in the marketplace, weâ€Ÿre thrilled that consumers will have the exclusive Blu-ray 3D experience of two of the most celebrated Disney animated features, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ in their homes.”

Previous home entertainment 3D releases from Disney include “Step Up 3D,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol.” The studio did not provide release dates with the announcement.

