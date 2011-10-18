The Lists: Top 10 debut performances of all time

With “The Tree of Life” on DVD and Blu-ray and “Martha Marcy May Marlene” opening in limited release on Friday, it seemed a good time to take stock of the best debut performances the cinema has to offer. Hunter McCracken in the former and Elizabeth Olsen in the latter offer up award-worthy work, stunning in their capacity to inhabit their characters and seek out the truth therein.
The research on this one was taxing, and I don’t mind telling you, this list might be different on another day. It’s tough to settle on 10 when there are so many sterling debuts to choose from. And believe me, if your favorite isn’t on here, I’m sure I considered him or her.
It was heartbreaking to leave off the likes of Eva Marie Saint, Kate Winslet, William Hurt and Melanie Lynskey, as it was to ultimately eschew more recent stunners like Keisha Castle-Hughes, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Anna Paquin and the duo who sparked the idea to assemble the list.
Alas, tough choices have to be made when you do something like this. I wanted a good balance of eras as well, as I quickly discovered a great many outstanding debut performances came within the last two decades.
I tried to be strict here, too. If, say, James Dean showed up as a kid drinking from a water fountain in a film prior to “East of Eden,” no can do. If Q’orianka Kilcher had a quick part as a choir member in Ron Howard’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” before Terrence Malick truly discovered her for “The New World,” I couldn’t go there. This space I tried to reserve for that first moment we saw a talented actor on the big screen and the excitement such a thing brings.
So there we have it. Take a look at my list in our new gallery, and feel free to offer up your choices in the comments section below. (And, it goes without saying, don’t take it so personal if these don’t line up with your preferences. There’s a little thing called subjectivity.)
Thanks for including Hailee Steinfeld who should have carried off an Oscar (preferably best actress) in a year when Portman and Melissa Leo were undeservedly honoured for over-acting in inexplicably over-rated films.
I never understood the praise for this girl. Adequate performance at the very most, at least for me. I would have given her slot to Mila Kunis in a heartbeat.
Leo, yes. Portman, bullshit.
Portman acted circles around Hailee Steinfeld.
I would have given Carter’s slot to Kunis. Steinfeld deserved her nomination.
Williams acted circles around Portman who acted circles around Leo who acted circles around Steinfeld. Kunis was ok, but if we’re stripping Carter of her nomination, it should go to Cotillard in Inception.
Why are we stripping Carter of her nom? I maintain that when you manage to do what Carter did with such a thinly written role, that’s every bit as deserving as the showy, excessive, overwritten and overacted roles that usually get nominated.
If anything, I maintain Bening (yes, Annette Bening) should have been tossed and Steinfeld given her slot in Lead. Then Cotillard could have had the nomination for Inception. Or even Rooney Mara for Social Network.
We’re stripping Carter of her nom because she is to The King’s Speech what Sandra Oh was to Sideways. Very good roles, not enough to warrant Oscar consideration. I liked Cotillard in Inception and I actually though Lively was terrific in The Town (so shoot me).
I’ll second the opinion that Lively was excellent in “The Town”. A very surprising character actress kind of turn. I hope she continues to seek out work like that.
The Portman win was legit and Lesley Manville should have won best supporting actress.
Absolutely no way Manville was supporting. Also Melissa Leo’s Oscar win is one of the best wins that category has seen – in my opinion – ever.
Most of the time it’s obvious but I honestly though Manville could have been put in either category without it being called fraud.
Oh my god. I cannot believe 2 people thought Lively was “excellent” in The Town. I am seriously shocked. No no no. She wasn’t as atrocious as she is on Gossip Girl, Green Lantern, Hick, (insert any other movie she has been in), but she was not excellent. I could barely understand her… Boston accent is not her forte. Rebecca Hall got the shaft playing such a thankless role when she is a terrific actress and could have sunk her teeth into a meatier role aka replace Lively… or hell, play both parts… would have been better! Lively and Oscar do not go together.
I was also going to throw in Manville, but I agree- there was nothing supporting about her role/performance. Mara is an interesting choice, one of the most memorable takeaways from TSN but not sure if she would have really deserved it. Maybe Greta Gerwig in Greenburg? I thought Dale Dickey was superb in Winter’s Bone. Maybe her.
Portman completely earned her Oscar, and now thankfully she won’t have to be one of those Oscar winners who won a career Oscar down the line for a lesser performance.
Okay, I will admit that Lively had trouble with that accent at times during the movie, but I sitll liked her performance.
It wasn’t the accent that impressed me. It was her presence, I was expecting her to fade into the ensemble, but along with Hall (who was better) and Renner, she was a standout. I barely recognized her.
Well she stood out because she had a much showier role than Hall & Hamm. Pretty sure if you put any decent actress in skimpy clothing and cracked out makeup, they will stand out from the pack. I’m not anti-Lively for the most part, but I found her to be the weakest link in that film and it’s so frustrating that she’s cast in films like ‘Savages’ because she was such a “revelation” in The Town. End tangent ;)
Great list. Had no idea you were so enamored with Watson in Breaking the Waves. Amazing performance. My own list would include Christian Bale in Empire of the Sun. It would be pretty high up there.
I think my perspective on the film (I don’t like it) probably impacts Bale’s work in it or something. I didn’t even think to include him, but you’re right, he is quite good and deserves at least to be mentioned. So thanks for doing so!
You know, the more I think about it, the more I feel bad for not giving the film another look and finding room for him. Alas, these things are never meant to be definitive, so I’ll try not to beat myself up. But he is a sensation in that film, no question.
I’ve never been a big fan of the film itself, either. But yeah, at that age, I thought Bale carried the film amazingly well. Again, great list.
I tend to think it’s one of Spielberg’s overlooked films. The subtle way he manipulates Jamie’s perception of things, and the way Bale just starts to lose his mind and innocence towards was great stuff. The ending hits me hard, when Suo Gan starts playing and Bale just acts with his eyes there. Probably his finest moment.
Wasn’t Christian Bale’s first film.
Hey. You’re right! Feel much better now. :)
Wow. Good to know. :)
Came out same year. It’s debatable.
“Primal Fear” is easily one of the most overlooked courtroom dramas to come out of the past twenty years or so. I think it’s that good. So too, obviously, is Norton’s work in the film. And I think that even Richard Gere, in the film, explores depths he rarely approaches.
Interesting list but no Streisand for Funny Girl? Was she even a contender?
She was, but I kind of had issue going with her in any serious way given that she was reprising a role she performed on Broadway.
makes sense
I liked Winslet in HC more than a number of these but as always I need to see some films.
Funny thing is I like Lynskey better than Winslet in that film.
I have not seen it in a few years but they are clearly both excellent.
I saw it for the 1st time last month. They’re both excellent, although Lynskey gives a more physical impressive performance.
Lynskey is infinitely better, but I have to say that repeat viewings of Winslet’s performance yields new insight to how much she really did accomplish with that character.
It’s fair to say Winslet would be more deserving of a nod in this list than Lynskey though, since she’s kind of lived up to her debut, whereas Lynskey has failed to live up to her first performance.
“Lynskey has failed to live up to her first performance.”
Why do you say that? She was very good in The Informant, Up in the Air, and Win Win.
First of all this list is simply about the debut performance and whatever career came about afterwards for the actor has no bearing.
Melanie Lynskey has done fine with the roles she has gotten.
I doubt anyone’s still looking at this thread, really, but I was just meaning that if the balance had to be weighed between two debut performances in the same film, I personally would throw my weight behind the person who has gone on to do more with her career than the other.
I’m certainly not impugning Melanie Lynskey’s post-HC career… I’ve been known to watch the execrable Two and a Half Men just to see Melanie Lynskey. It’s just that she doesn’t often get very large or memorable roles. What she does with the roles she gets is always awesome though.
Great list, though it has unfortunately reminded me that it’s impossible to find Breaking the Waves. . . *Sigh*
YouTube. Not ideal, but when it’s all you have, it’ll do. There have to be versions of the old DVD around, though.
Netflix does not have it but I think Blockbuster does. I just checked Amazon and get this, the DVD for Breaking the Waves costs $80 new. I mean is that autographed by Von Trier or something? What the hell.
Although it looks like you can get a used copy on Amazon for around $30.
Also I would rather wait decades for a DVD than to see Emily Watson’s performance for the first time on Youtube, but that’s me.
blockbuster/online has it. That’s how I saw it years ago
mubi.com also has it.
Netflix had it at one point in the past year because I watched it. Weird that they don’t have it anymore.
Weird to hear that about Breaking the Waves. I bought the DVD last year for.. I guess it makes about 3 dollars (and now feel guilty for still not having watched it).
Ugh, couldn’t stand Hailee Steinfeld in that film. I found it so irritatingly one note.
I thought Steinfeld was excellent … and Lead. But I think the shoving of her down our throats last year (with recent explosion of social media) – though no fault of her own – soured her effect, a bit. But that’s just me.
Think if Tatum O’Neal had the insane exposure THEN (with all of today’s social media). Eek.
I also didn’t care for Steinfeld. I think it’s one of those performances where you can clearly “see” the person acting.
I don’t like to assign motiviations to why people do or don’t like things, but it seemed to me like she was getting a lot of credit for simply getting out that old-fashioned dialogue in any kind of reasonable manner, not creating a real, lived-in character.
I think that’s nonsense, Liz. She created a perfectly lived-in character, in my opinion.
Okay, that’s fine. And that was just my opinion. No need to get so snippy.
For someone so young, she conveyed great intelligence…completely believable and committed. Although I agree the character was somewhat one-note and emotionally static.
Kate Winslet’s debut (Heavenly Creatures) was not good!
That’s an understatement.
I beg to differ. I thought Winslet and Lynskey were both wonderful in ‘Heavenly Creatures’.
Great list Kristopher. I might have added Richard E. Grant in Withnail & I (unless you hate him or something, some do).
Excellent list. I’d probably make room for Burt Lancaster in “The Killers”, Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins” and the unrepeatable one-off that is Bjork in “Dancer in the Dark”, but there’s so much leeway in this conversation.
I was wondering when somebody was going to mention Andrews. I’m not as in love with that film, even by my lowered standards for musicals, but she’s such a magnificent and delightful screen presence in that film.
She was on the longlist of considerations.
Bjork in Dancer in the Dark FTW! If only she hadn’t had such a terrible time making that movie, we may have been able to see her in more film roles. Oh well, she will always have that one movie and it will always remain a powerhouse performance.
although, just thinking about it, Dancer in the Dark was NOT Bjork’s debut performance: she was in The Juniper Tree (and was extremely good in it too)
Sydney Greenstreet in The Maltese Falcon.
Yeah, Bale is definitely on my list. Also Sean Nelson for Fresh, Tupac for Juice and Steinfeld
Just saw Leon the Professional for the first time a few months ago (I know, sad) and was completely blown away by Natalie Portman. Stunning performance. She stole the film.
She’s incredible in ‘The Professional’. It’s one of my favorite debut performances and child performances of all time. She absolutely holds her own throughout the film and even with a scene stealing Gary Oldman.
Isabelle Adjani in The Story of Adele H., Jean-Pierre Leaud in The 400 Blows.
Hmm. If Adjani in The Story of Adele H. was indeed a debut performance … then WOW.
It wasn’t, but it sure is a great performance.
My bad, but it sure felt like her debut since she’d only been in a few forgettable smaller roles before. It was like Truffaut had discovered her. But he did find Leaud and that role made film history.
That wasn’t Leaud’s debut role either. He was in “King on Horseback” before “400 Blows.”
I am so upset now. I was sure Leaud was discovered in 400 Blows. They never talk about King on Horseback in articles about Blows.
Kirsten Dunst from Interview With The Vampire. Stunning work from such a young actress
Fun fact: Kirsten Dunst’s film debut was actually as Mia Farrow’s daughter in the Woody Allen segment of “New York Stories”.
Good list, Kris. Of all the performances I’ve seen I agree completely. I don’t really think it’s fair to criticize Matlin for the career she’s had since “Lesser God”, seeing how she’s very limited in the kinds of roles she can play.
I’m not criticizing her in the slightest. I’m merely stating the opinion that I don’t think she ever had the perfect storm she had with that role. Simple as that.
It would be wonderful to see somebody write her a good part again. She deserves it.
go figure its all white people
Stay classy.
I would put Peter O’Toole, though he was in 2 or 3 films before Lawernce of Arabia, I’m not sure if they were significant. The Men was pretty good as well, but not Brando’s best performance. I also thought Anna Paquin was the best thing about The Piano. I agree with everyone on the list however.
Also, Albert Brooks in Taxi Driver was great, but he had some fame before he was in the movie.
If we can cheat a little I would then add Kenneth Branagh in Henry V.
I haven’t seen the film, but I’m surprised that Gabourey Sidibe wasn’t mentioned Precious, considering how much everyone talks about it.
mentioned *for* Precious. I hate making typos.
She was certainly up for consideration.
Let’s definitely add Haing Ngor for The Killing Fields, a wonderful Oscar win.
Don’t feel bad for not including Christian Bale… “Empire of the Sun” was not his debut role. According to IMDb he was first in “Mio in the Land of Faraway,” released about 7 months before “Empire.”
Anyway, great list. I’d add Gabourey Sidibe, Jennifer Hudson, and young David Bradley in “Kes.”
Hailee Steinfeld. Seriously?? So one note, kind of annoying really. Not even in my top 50. Yikes.
Do you literally have a list of the top 50 best debut performances of all time? If so, you’re awesome….
I don’t really agree. BUT, I think that the actual character arc as the story goes on lessens and lessens. Steinfeld is reduced – in the final third of the film – to reacting to Bridges, Damon, Brolin, being the young kid who needs to be saved/in distress, etc..
I may be alone in this, but what about Liesel Matthews in A Little Princess? She was so so so good.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Lol – seriously, I recently watched that film again for the first time since it had come out (when I was 10 years old!) and I was shocked at how good she was. Too bad she decided she didn’t really want to be an actress b/c she certainly had mad skills as a child.
And while we’re on this subject, also the three kids from “The Secret Garden” (Kate Maberly, Heydon Prowse, and Andrew Knott). All excellent, especially Maberly. Mary Lennox is a tricky character, and Maberly doesn’t shy away from the petulant, bratty aspect of her.
@ LIZ – that’s another film I haven’t seen since I was a kid. I really do want to rewatch that film to see how it holds up now.
Yay! Good to know there are other fans out there :) Yes, it is a shame that she quit acting… I don’t know how she would have turned out but I enjoyed her in Air Force One as well.
P.s. I’m probably going to get shot for this one but I found Lindsay Lohan to be such a treat in The Parent Trap. I don’t know if that was her debut film, but the girl had mad skills back then.
You are on a roll Laura! :^D I also agree with you about Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap (she had been on a tv show before, but that was her first movie role – so I think it counts in my book.) I liked a lot of Lindsay Lohan’s first few roles all the way up to Mean Girls. After that, she just didn’t pick very good parts (and of course her private life overshadowed her work as an actress at that point.) It is kinda sad to think that such a wonderfully innocent and precocious child actress grew into such a train wreck :,^(
Teresa Wright in The Little Foxes (1941) Only actor to be nominated for first three screen performances. I’m certain there have to be many other debut performances from the 1930s-1950s which surpass some on your list.
Wonderful list. I was especially glad to see Kline included. Here are ten more (all in English so I wont try to rank Gong Li in Red Sorghum).
10. Jessica Chastain, Jolene.
9. Ben Kingsley, Ghandi.
8. Saoirse Ronan, Atonement.
7. Bette Midler, The Rose.
6. Will Smith, Six Degrees of Separation.
5. Cillian Murphy, Disco Pigs.
4. Emily Lloyd, Wish You Were Here.
3. Lauren Bacall, To Have and Have Not.
2. Thandie Newton, Flirting.
1. Owen Wilson, Bottle Rocket.
Tang Wei’s “Lust, Caution” should definitely be on the list.
Great point. Tang Wei is amazing in Lust, Caution.
Yes. This is actually my favourite performance of the 00s, and she more than holds her own against/alongside Tony Leung.
You are absolutely right.
Some racial diversity would have been nice (yes I know about Steinfeld’s mixed race heritage). No Blacks, Asians, or Latinos? Weird.
I certainly have no objections to more diversity in lists like these (and in Hollywood in general), but wouldn’t it make more sense for you to suggest some people rather than just slam the list and leave it at that?
Joy’s above suggestion of Tang Wei is a great one.
Multiple suggestions had already been made, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Catalina Sandino Moreno for example were in Kris’ original blog post.
It didn’t make sense to rehash other people’s comments. :)
Wow, I had no idea about Emily Watson’s performance in Breaking the Waves been her first, she was stunning on that. I would also throw into consideration Saoirse Ronan’s role in Atonement (I don’t know if her very first, but close), David Kross in The Reader (very underrated!) and, recently, Joel Courtney’s fantastic performance in Super 8.
Very much agree on Ronan and Courtney. Ronan especially. My oh my! Also Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine. No idea if that was her first, but sign me up as a fan!
Please don’t refer to Léon as “The Professional” ever again. That was the name the U.S. distributor gave the cut version and it should not be uttered by anyone ever again.
Great list. What a daunting task. A couple of other great debuts that come to mind, which I haven’t seen mentioned yet: Jason Schwartzman in Rushmore, and Gene Wilder in Bonnie & Clyde. The latter is too small a part to include in a list like this, but it was still a great introduction.
The Portman win was legit and Lesley Manville should have won best supporting actress.
Portman was my Lead win last year and Manville was my Supporting win last year. Best of both worlds.
anyone else having a problem seeing the comments from page 2?
I know that not many people like the film, but I found Rachel Hurd-Wood completely enchanting in the live action Peter Pan. Such a shame that there’s really only this and Perfume on her resume.
A “Peter Pan” fan! I think that is a great movie, ridiculously underrated and sadly lost in the shuffle during an overcrowded holiday season. And yes, Hurd-Wood was a wonderful Wendy.
117 comments! Wow. The conversation is much appreciated, guys.
– Diana Ross in Lady Sings the Blues
– Montgomery Clift in Red River (his second release but his first screen performance)
– Bette Midler in The Rose
– Ralph Fiennes in Wuthering Heights
– Diane Keaton in Lovers and Other Strangers
– Lily Tomlin in Nashville
No love for Jason Miller in THE EXORCIST?