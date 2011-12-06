The Lists: Top 10 Gary Oldman performances

Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” might seem like it’s been on the way for some time at this point in the season, considering an early-September world premiere, followed shortly by a UK theatrical release. But nearly three months later, the film is making its way to domestic theaters this weekend and everyone here will finally get a load of another Gary Oldman performance in a long line of versatile, chameleonic portrayals.
The occasion seemed an obvious one for dedicating an installment of The Lists to the actor’s work. Indeed, this was the first list I jotted down as a must when preparing the season’s coverage a few months ago; Oldman is easily one of my favorite actors, an impeccable performer who has managed to do something fresh with every new endeavor.
Roger Ebert once wrote of Oldman that “like a few gifted actors, he is able to re-invent himself for every role.” If you can believe it, that was in his May 1987 review of Stephen Frears’ “Prick Up Your Ears.” And Oldman has proved the point over and over again in the years since.
Oldman’s work has never been recognized by the Academy. It’s fair to call him one of the greatest actors to never receive an Oscar nomination, I think (which may change this year), but even if you can argue with that, you can’t really argue with the output.
The performances are varied and lived-in, rarely if ever a false note struck. He’s settled into pimps and dwarfs, rednecks and clergymen, kingpins and gangster pawns, punk rockers and classical musicians, crooked cops and noble detectives, political villains and Gothic monsters with equal aplomb. And while whittling the list down to 10 was itself a chore (an understatement), the ranking of the list was equally challenging. I think it’s the most interchangeable collective I’ve ever assembled in this space, but of course, a stand had to be taken.
With that in mind, the exclusions were heartbreaking. I wanted to find a place for Oldman’s under-seen, commanding work in films like “Chattahoochee” and “Track 29,” but the movies built around them often failed to serve the performances.
Outstanding work in good films (“Murder in the First”) and bad (“The Fifth Element”) were ultimately just too fleeting for consideration, though that’s being a bit hypocritical, considering the presence of one show-stopping cameo portrayal.
Meanwhile, much as I appreciate what he brought to the Beethoven biopic “Immortal Beloved,” and much as I love the emotional anchor he has provided Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight,” I couldn’t find room. And on the latter, I sense his best work on the franchise is still to come.
Nevertheless, believe me, virtually every at-bat was considered. What a fruitful and abundant career it’s been so far.
Have a look at what I settled on in our new gallery. I imagine everyone who takes in all of his work could turn up a different list. So considering as much, feel free to list your favorites in the comments section below.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
How does this not have any comments yet? Further proof that Oldman is probably the most under appreciated actor working today, maybe of all time.
I saw him last week at a Tinker QA. I got to the movie a little late as I had seen it already and it was absolutely packed. Very few empty seats. There was going to be a QA after the film with Oldman, Strong, Alfredson and Straughan. When the film finished HALF the audience left. Maybe more. They left before Gary Oldman even set foot in the theater. When I see things like that and then realize again that he has never been nominated for an Oscar it just confounds me.
Not to mention that if it were not for Batman and Harry Potter even fewer people would be aware of his talents.
I was actually going to write about his best performances but I had to get this off my chest when I saw there was not a single comment posted yet.
I just checked back after writing up an interview and was thinking the same thing.
Anyway, what was the crowd for that screening? A guild thing? How unfortunate.
It was the Variety Screening Series in New York. It’s open to all the major guilds among other people.
I can understand people not wanting to see something like Tinker Tailor, but if you are already there and made it to the end of the film, even if you didn’t like it how can you not stay for that QA?
Maybe it’s different for me since I am not a guild member or involved in the industry in any capacity so when I get a chance to meet someone like Oldman I really look forward to it.
In all fairness, I for one sat around waiting for this to get posted just so I could comment… but then I had to leave for work. I’ve been a Gary Oldman fanatic since I was like 12. I’ll be totally devastated if he doesn’t get an Oscar nomination.
Gary Oldman is the only actor who I feel has NEVER given a bad performance. I don’t know that he’s ever had a bad scene or delivered a bad line. He even almost made “Hannibal” watchable at times.
For what its worth, at the Guild screening I attended in Los Angeles recently, the room was still full for the Q&A and Oldman received a standing ovation as he took the stage.
I think he’s so good in The Dark Knight and it’s a performance that doesn’t get enough credit.
I agree with every word in that sentence. Alas, as noted, he’s set a really high bar for himself.
Agreed. In my opinion, he gives the second best performance in the film right behind Heath Ledger.
I imagine there also must have been some difficulty in determining which film to site him for. I know I’d have difficulty, because he’s pretty great in both.
Absolutely, Dylan. He made my Best Supporting Actor list for both films.
Great list and great job narrowing down his always captivating performances. It’s hard to think of a better, more versatile actor working in movies, now or ever. Can’t wait to read the interview. I’m officially jealous you got to meet him. Hope you started the interview with, “You don’t like Beethoven.”
God, you come up with the best lists, Kris.
I have to put “The Contender” at the top. Just brilliant. The way he blends realism and theatricality in the congressional hearing scenes is so off-the-wall phenomenal. One of my favorite supporting performances of all time. Unreal that he wasn’t nominated for this.
Haven’t seen “State of Grace” and now incredibly want to. I’m very upset to find that its not on Netflix in any form.
Great list, and glad to see State of Grace on there. That’s the film that really made me take notice of his work. I haven’t watched that movie in years, but now I’m in the mood to do so.
yeah, his Dracula was damned good. despite the words I lost in the accent. I believed him the whole time.
I actually saw Dracula again over the weekend and always wondered if he was any other incarnations in the film besides the three Kris mentioned. Was that Gary as the beast in the garden with Lucy or that monster that appears out of no where when they rescue Nina in her room?
Yes. He got to play everything that wasn’t a stuntman’s shot.
Good point, Matt. He’s off the chain int hat movie. I had it at #1 in one incarnation of the list. Ask me tomorrow it might be back there.
So I take it he was all incarnations of the monster in the film then? If that is the case he had at least six or seven different appearances.
This is a really terrific list, and I’m glad to see “Sid and Nancy” at number one, for me personally, I think it’s a messy, muddled and film made entirely watchable and enjoyable just by Oldman’s performance. The scene where he does the “My Way” cover is so great because it jut gives Oldman the spotlight, and there’s no other way to describe it then that he’s just somebody who’s so enjoyable to watch them act.
Other performances I might have sited. His performance as Sirius Black in “Prisoner of Azkaban” (the best Potter film, IMO) handles what is by far the most complicated characterization (even more than Snape) in that franchise with such ease as to make it look easy, providing the necessary initial terror and then the emotional honesty even if you’ve read the book and know what happens to him. He’s also the best thing about the otherwise forgettable “Hannibal”, where he goes so far under make-up that he is completely unrecognizable, and it’s such an ugly, creepy downright evil character, yet he manages to create a certain amount of sympathy. If I remember correctly, he doesn’t even get a credit in that movie.
I believe he wanted higher billing than they were giving him and he asked to have his name taken off. Which, ultimately, is kind of awesome. Not the maneuvering, just the fact that it’s one of those things, like Kevin Spacey in “Se7en.”
Exactly, and Spacey also killed it in that capacity in “Se7en”. It’s wonderful to go into “Hannibal” knowing that Oldman’s in it, then watching the credits seeing that he’s not billed and having to figure out that it’s him under all that make-up, which I totally wouldn’t have guessed otherwise. Another reminder of how immersive he can be.
I love that Romeo Is Bleeding made the list. Not so much for the performance but the film itself is everything.
Me too. till this day this film is still a guilty pleasure of mine, Oldman and Olin were great!
My introduction to Gary Oldman – oddly enough prior to seeing Sid and Nancy – was in Prick Up Your Ears, and boy did I. Consider me an obsessed fan from then on out. Thank you for recognizing his work in True Romance. Seeing that film on your list really made me smile.
No Sirius Black? Oh come on Kris, I know you dislike Harry Potter but that is one hell of character and an equally compelling performance!
In any case, your list reminds me once again how undervalued of an actor Oldman really is. Give this man an Oscar!
Ok I give up already ,many of his peers ,fellow actors ( Gosling ,Fassbender ,Hardy, yes the so called great young actors acording to all the experts! ) call Oldman a inspiration ,their favorite actor, a foremost acting god ( Pitt ) and all the critics rave about him.What for gods sake does the Oscar ,SAG and all the awards voters fail to see ? Do all the above mentioned no nothing ,are they all wrong ? It seems so ,otherwise Mr .Oldman would have a Oscar on his mantlepiece already ….Why does all this praise not end up in real acknowledgement in form of a nom at least ?
You can talk as long as you like Hollywood ,it doesn´t help -take action and give this man finally a physical proof for his talent.This would be the greatest satisfaction for me .Ok Iam done !!!!
Does anybody else feel like if Oldman can just get into the category, his overdue narrative could help carry him through the rest of the season to become a frontrunner? I kind of feel like Best Actor lacks a solid frontrunner, you have Clooney and Dujardin, who could certainly both win but could easily slip a bit.
No “Air Force One?”
Hey, thanks for picking the ONE movie I failed to mention! It’s like you zeroed in on it.
As hard as it is to choose (I could never make a list of just 10), Air Force One is close as I’ll come to naming a favorite. He is brilliant in this movie.
Great list, Kris. Props. Really enjoyed reading it. Good list to help me catch up on some of the ones I missed.
Focus Features tweeted that Oldman is going to be on Chelsea Handler’s show tonight. This is what it has come down to. This is what he needs to do to get recognition and attention. Hang your heads in shame society!
Haha. She is rarely, if ever, funny but she always manages to have some pretty high profile guests on her show.
I wonder if Chelsea knew who Gary Oldman was before her producers booked him as a guest.
I’m watching it right now and OH MY GOD SHE IS HORRIBLE. She’s treating him like he’s a total dumbass. She just name dropped working with Tom Hardy in the inevitably atrocious This is War. But I love that Oldman basically laid everything out on the line in terms of his Oscar hunt. He’s going to be crushed if he’s not nominated.
I’ve watched two minutes of the interview and I can’t take it anymore! I should really do a play-by-play of it.
On second thought, forget I said anything about a play-by-play. Although there were some funny jokes in the 3:00-4:00 marks.
If anyone is interested,
[www.hulu.com]
I absolutely admire this man. Everyone should see the Hollywood Reporter’s Actors roundtable. Gary Oldman is a complete class act. He’s funny, humble and very insightful when it comes to talk about his profession.
About Kris’ list I must say I haven’t seen like at least four of those films. I know, shame on me. But somehow it’s exciting to know there’s a lot left to watch from him. Can’t wait. My favorite performance of his might be his crazy rasta-guy from True Romance.
I’ll search for that. Personally, I’ve worshiped Oldman ever since I saw Sid & Nancy in a Berkeley theater 25 years ago. That movie simply changed my life. When it ended, this blues-loving, now-former opera singer just sat in the theater, stunned.
To me, the movie is perfect – call it messy, but it’s about two seriously fucked-up individuals. Chloe Webb held her own against the formidable Oldman and nearly outshone him. That said, it never ceases to amaze me that Oldman is not held up with Day Lewis/de Niro (to mention, two) as one of the true greats. The My Way scene speaks for itself, but so does the moment towards the end, when Nancy, wanting to die, asks Sid what makes life worth living. When Oldman quietly responds “You, you,” it breaks my heart. A glimpse of the great romantic we later saw in Dracula.
That the Academy has, so far, chosen to ignore him is no surprise. (Does anyone truly believe Dances with Wolves was a finer film than Goodfellas?) Yet I still hold out hope that justice will be done… They finally came around to Jeff Bridges, didn’t they?
One last thing, to Oldman’s humility and honesty… I’ve never forgotten an appearance on, I believe, Jay Leno’s show. Speaking of the challenge of getting sober, he stated very matter-of-factly that he was a better actor drunk than others were sober. Too true…
Yes, there are obviously many people who feel “Dances with Wolves” is a better film than “Goodfellas.” You bringing that up was both random and tired. Both are excellent films, and we should just leave it at that.
I think Dances with Wolves is better than Goodfellas.
The Fifth Element was bad?
I like it. Obviously it does not come close to Leon or Nikita but it’s entertaining.
I think it’s pretty terrible.
But Oldman and Tucker kill in it.
I think The Fifth Element was very good. It is visually spectacular, and features a few great performances. Roger Ebert pretty much nailed it in his review, where he called it “one of the great goofy movies”, but concluded, “A fierce trimming would preserve what makes The Fifth Element remarkable, and remove what makes it redundant. There’s great stuff here, and the movie should get out of its own way.”
I have to mention his work in The Book of Eli.
Great movie and fantastic performance!
suck a dic, u mad ‘cuz kim is cute, and u ain’t….:D