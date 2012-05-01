The Lists: Top 10 performances in comic book movies

Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” opens Friday, but it doesn’t merely signal the beginning of the summer movie season. It signals the start of a summer highlighted by comic-based tent pole filmmaking. Still to come are Sony’s reboot, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and the denouement of Christopher Nolan’s Batman franchise, “The Dark Knight Rises” (the latter having dropped a new trailer last night).
So it makes sense to keep the lists going this week with something pegged to Marvel’s big, inevitable event film. But who wants another “top 10 comic book movies” list, anyway? I couldn’t go there. Narrow it down? Top 10 Marvel movies (stretching back to pre-Marvel Studios, of course)? I just don’t like enough of them.
When I laid out my brief thoughts on “The Avengers” last week, I noted that, for me, what makes the film so special and work so well as a piece of entertainment is how organic the ensemble is. Everyone gels, major actors with major franchises coming together to make something greater. With that in mind, how about focusing on performances in comic book movies?
So that’s what I set out to do. And strangely enough, I ended up with about 25 considerations. Of course, when I say “comic book movie,” I’m not limiting that to superhero stuff. Otherwise it can be a bit of a waste land.
Though maybe not. As I revisited a few things and reconsidered others, I found, for example, that I absolutely love James McAvoy’s work in “X-Men: First Class.” It’s the giddiness he brought to the role, how game he was for it. For me, he sparks brighter than Michael Fassbender’s oft-praised, chilly work. He didn’t make the cut, though. I also gave some serious thought to Christopher Reeve’s iconic portrayal of “Superman,” which needed the right level of self-awareness to pull off Clark Kent as well as the right level of confidence to bring Kal-El to life.
Others I considered peripherally, looking for some diversity, included, say, Vincent D’Onofrio in “Men in Black” as an alien wearing another guy’s skin. Where do you begin to portray that? (And he did a bang-up, underrated job). How about Choi Min-sik from the manga-adapted “Oldboy?” It’s a stirring mix from the actor, raw and fueled. Paul Newman’s Oscar-nominated work in “Road to Perdition” (to say nothing of the undervalued Daniel Craig in same)? Great stuff. No dice, though.
But enough talk. Let’s get to what DID make the list. Check out our new gallery to find out just that. You can rank each selection as you click through the list, by the way. And as always, the obligatory caveat: this isn’t meant to be authoritative. Subjectivity reigns. So if you have a different take, feel free to offer up your thoughts and your own list in the comments section below.
Rourke should have been higher. Vincent D’Onofrio is great in MiB. In terms of American Splendor I think Hope Davis should get a mention here as well.
Watched it again and she didn’t hit me the way she did the first time.
Don’t know if I would put her in my top ten, but definitely an honorable mention.
that film was all about Paul Giamatti. He far outshone Hope Davis in that film. Yet, she was Golden Globe nominated and he was not. Odd. How very odd.
When that happens ^, isn’t it as simple as the category she was in was weaker than the category he was in; therefore, a slot was there for her?
Love the Robert Downey, Jr. choice. I would’ve included both Tobey Maguire and Alfred Molina for their work in “Spider-Man 2”, but that’s my favorite comic-book film of all-time, thus proving your point about subjectivity.
Others I might have considered:
Kieran Culkin, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”
Colin Farrell, “Daredevil”
Michael Fassbender, “X-Men: First Class”
Gwyneth Paltrow, “Iron Man 2”
Sam Rockwell, “Iron Man 2”
Obviously it would have taken quite some time before I could finalize a list of 10.
I don’t think Paltrow and Rockwell deserve mentions for Iron Man 2. That movie was terrible and so were they (I was also embarrassed for Don Cheadle). I think Rourke and Downey were the only good things about that movie.
Min-sik Choi in Oldboy
While I liked James McAvoy in X-Men: First Class a lot, too, I gotta go with his performance in Wanted. The way he shifted from a conformist, awkward loner to a wiseass gunslinger is just simply one of the most entertaining performances I’ve ever seen, period. Side him with Jolie in her Joliest, and Freeman keeping things classy, and Wanted instantly becomes one of my favorite films of all time.
Also, from the Avengers, Mark Ruffalo! Hopefully a stand-alone movie will happen along the way for him (even if it means making the Hulk again for the third time in less than 10 years).
good call (McAvoy in Wanted)
Everybody said that Fassbender was the best inshow for “First Class”, but I was really impressed with what McAvoy did with that character. I say this as someone who doesn’t really care for the X-Men films on the whole, but there are a handful of great perforamances, namely Hugh Jackman.
I like that you actually TRIED to not give the #1 spot to Ledger, hahaha… But I’m completely with you; how can you not? I love your Rourke mention, so glad he made your list. His work in ‘Sin City’ is a sinfully underrated. On repeat views (of which I’ve had many) Brittany Murphy really stands out as well.
Other honorable mentions that didn’t make your list:
Alfred Molina, ‘Spider-Man 2’
Viggo Mortensen, ‘A History of Violence’
Tom Hiddleston, ‘Thor’
Hugo Weaving, ‘V For Vendetta’
Natalie Portman, ‘V For Vendetta’
Carla Gugino, ‘Watchmen’ (extremely underrated work)
Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Iron Man’ (some of her most relaxed work, working opposite Downey Jr.)
Hugh Jackman, ‘X-Men’
Michael Caine, ‘Batman Begins’
Gary Oldman, ‘The Dark Knight’
Aaron Eckhart, ‘The Dark Knight’
Chloe Moretz, ‘Kick-Ass’
I know you hated the film, but I thought Jeffrey Dean Morgan created a truly memorable presence in “Watchmen.” Haley, too.
I liked Morgan.
Fantastic list! Though I think Al Pacino should have been ranked much higher. Still, glad you included that performance!
I’m not much of a comic book person, but I’ve enjoyed many CB-based films. I really liked Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in Thor and LOVED Chris Evans in Captain America. Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart were brilliant in The Dark Knight and I really liked Maggie Gyllenhaal in that movie too. And I agree that Maguire and Molina were great in Spider Man 2 as well.
I forgot to mention the actors in X-Men: First Class! Nearly all of them (especially Kevin Bacon) were great.
Jennifer Lawrence wass not. Nor was january Jonews. James McAvoy was okay, but not great. Fassbender, though, was perfection incarnate! and sexy
I actually thought everyone in X-Men: First Class was good-to-very good. I mean, JLawrence was a little off. But I bought Januaury Jones in all her aloof coldness. And everyone else did great, for me. I loved both McAvoy and Fassbender equally. They steered (is that a word?) the ship.
Sorry about the typos. I’m staying at a hostel in San Francisco and the computers run extremely slow…it’s hard to catch those things when it does run slow….argh!
Pfeiffer should be number one. Not the least bit concern of Hathaway upstaging her work for future generations since Pfeiffer’s performance is future proof.
I was also hoping for Pfeiffer to be number one. Ledger’s performance is great, undoubtedly still top-10 material, but I can’t help but suspect that the extra-textual context makes us latch on to his performance more than we would have otherwise.
But Pfeiffer? Damn! Such glee, such wanton destructiveness, a perfect blend of the campy and terrifying.
Great list, Kris. Hard to argue with number one. Delighted to see Giamatti at #2. It’s my favorite on the list, probably because I’m not a big fan of superhero comic based movies. American Splendor was a gem and I was heartbroken when Giamatti didn’t score a nomination.
I’d go… alphabetically…
Hayley Atwell, Captain America: The First Avenger
Thora Birch, Ghost World
Gerard Butler, 300
Robert Downey Jr., The Avengers
Jackie Earle Haley, Watchmen
Aaron Eckhart, The Dark Knight
Tom Hiddleston, The Avengers
Tobey McGuire, Spider-man 2
Viggo Mortensesn, A History Of Violence
Christopher Reeve, Superman
I just can’t get into Hayley Atwell. I’ve only seen her in about 3 films, but she was a complete non-factor to me in all of them. Is her tv work better?
Are you telling me you were looking at her face???
JJ1: She’s rather good in the TV adaptation of The Line of Beauty. Other than that, I’m pretty much with you.
I would choose Pfeiffer as the best. I actually think she gives one of my top three performances of the decade.
I am also a big big fan of Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson from “Ghost World”, perhaps even moreso than Buscemi.
Just curious, Pfeiffer – would you qualify that as Lead or Supporting? Rides a fine line, no?
Am I really the first to mention Maria Bello in A History of Violence? She’d be near the top of my list, way ahead of William Hurt in the same film.
Kris mentioned her when he wrote about michelle Pfeiffer.
:)
Oops, I missed a spot. Glad she was in the mix.
Just a few personal choices
William Hurt, Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello “A History of Violence”
Danny Devito “Batman Returns”
Paul Newman and Tom Hanks “Road to Perdition” (amazed nobody mentioned the film yet)
Billy Crudup and Jackie Earle Haley in “Watchmen”
Robert Downey jr. “Iron Man”
Mickey Rourke “Iron Man 2”
Christian Bale and Gary Oldman “Batman Begins”
Hugh Jackman “X-men” films, James McAvoy “First Class”
Also, Kris, no shame in going with the cliched selection when you make the well-crafted defense you did here. A terrific performance in all accounts. I remember thinking beforehand that Ledger was a strange choice and was going to miss the mark Nicholson met (I’ve since come back to “Batman” and think a great deal less of his performance, even on its own terms). Ledger’s incarnation of the character was pitch perfect and blew Nicholson’s out of the water.
Billy Crudup as Dr. Manhattan was fantastic. I wish that guy got more work.
I like this list a lot (although Michelle Pfeiffer should be higher, and I’d have made room for Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable unless the original work doesn’t count), but I do think a very cool list could be made that only considers superhero movies. You’ve already got 5 in Cox, Nicholson, Downey Jr., Pfeiffer, and Ledger. There’s a wealth of strong performances in other such films that a respectable five could be culled from:
X-Men — Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellan
Batman — Danny DeVito, Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, and Christian Bale
Superman — Christopher Reeves and Gene Hackman
Kick-Ass — Chloe Moretz and Nicholas Cage
Watchmen — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jackie Earle Haley
Spider-man — Tobey McGuire and Alfred Molina
Hellboy — Ron Pearlman
Thor — Tom Hiddleston
Iron Man — Gwyneth Paltrow
I’ll second Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable. I’d even put him at the top of the list.
Jon Hamm needs to make a superhero movie. Could he make a good Batman?
I cant allow this to go unmentioned
Brandon Lee- The Crow
May not be everyone’s fave but you could tell he put a lot into the role and he made it his own.
Brandon Lee- The Crow