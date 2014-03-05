‘The Little Couple’: A dark cloud hangs over Zoey’s joyous adoption

Watching last night's one-hour season premiere of “The Little Couple” should have been pure joy. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein have finally “completed their family” with the adoption of tiny Zoey from Mumbai, India. Despite worries about how their other son, Will, would accept a newcomer, he seemed to love her right off the bat. Yes, Zoey seemed a little clingy and doesn't have Will's easy, effervescent personality, but Jen seemed delighted that she finally had a baby who was small enough for her to cradle in her arms.
While most of the episode revolved around Zoey and, to a lesser extent Will, the prospect of a darker storyline weaved cruelly through the episode. The heat was getting to Jen. Jen didn't feel well. We all knew these weren't just idle complaints.
One of the drawbacks of reality TV is that fictional spoilers are far more easily contained than a real person's life. Magazines and the Internet revealed months ago that Jen was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma shortly after retuning home from India.
While we already know that this season will revolve around Jen's cancer story as well as the challenges of incorporating Zoey into the household, life continues on and — spoiler alert — Arnold says she's finished her last chemo treatment and is in remission.
We couldn't ask for better news, and if there had to be a spoiler for the season, this is one I can live with. Watching the premiere not knowing this happy news was painful. Wondering if Arnold's bliss of having a new baby would be short-lived, fearing that these two adorable kids might grow up without a mother colored every happy moment.
Sometimes real-life spoilers give you insight, an ability to pick up subtle cues of upcoming events even before the players involved realize their weight. And then, when you like the people you're seeing on screen, there are bad news spoilers that you would really rather not know.
How do you feel about knowing Jen Arnold has cancer this season?
May God continue to bless you and your family .
It’s hardly the first time. We knew about the Duggars’ daughter’s premature delivery before it was shown, and the next year we knew they had a miscarriage and then TLC? showed multiple episodes that predated the miscarriage with the family excited and talking about names for the baby. We knew about Guiliana Rancic’s miscarriage, and her breast cancer, before it was shown on her reality show.
I really enjoy The Little Couple most of the time. I skipped the season where they built their house, but last year with Will was great. Seeing Jen hold Zooey, when she hadn’t been able to hold Will the same way, was very beautiful.
My complete joy, is my blessed hope, that the children will have her as a mom, for years to come…
I love Jen she is great and I hope all is fine
We all know this is reality tv however I love this family has.
THE NEWS BROKE MY HEART FOR THEM……JEN AND BILL WANTED CHILDREN SO BAD, AND THEN COMES THE C WORD….I WAS DIAGNOISED WITH CLL(LUEKEMIA) ABOUT TEN MONTHS AGO. THERE IS NO CURE AT ALL FOR THIS…SO I WILL LIVE EVERYDAY TO THE FULLEST.WHAT WILL BE WILL BE!!!!
PRAYS GO WITH JEN AND BILL
Bless you both for what you are doing, I know jen has suffered greatly as I have gone through cancer too, I hope and pray she goes into remission. It did not ruin the show it is about real life not a stupid reality show like the bachelor.
Happy for them but they just dont seem very affectionate. Id be kissin and lovin on these babies constantly. Just seems so business like and going through the motions. I really like their nanny
Praise God! May He bless Jen and her family with His Grace!
I love this family, I think they are the cutest family and so cool. Makes you feel good to watch them and their interaction and love with their adorable children,
Jen’s challenges, have been an inspiration to me. She is the epitome of Class and Grace, and has taught me to STOP SWEATING THE SMALL STUFF. I Adore this Family there is so much love and Respect and Will and Zoey are so Lucky !!!!! God Bless them all !!!!!!!!!
It is amazing how she handles this. This couple really is an inspiration, and rarely do I say that about anyone.
Dear Bill & Jen, I absolutely love your show, I think you guys are the cutest couple ever, congratulations on your two adoptions, you have a beautiful family…Jen , please know that I too am praying for your recovery… I know that God is going to give you healing and total restoration… You are such a beautiful person! And lastly, Bill thank you so much for being a perfect role model for all husbands, I love the way that you love your beautiful wife.. You are so remarkable!!!!… Rich Blessing now and always….Mamie Kent
BEST spoiler alert EVER!
Bill and Jen touched my life in a very special way. As I was raging inside at the unfairness of it all the little couple astounded me with their positive attitudes and by accepting her cancer. Jen basically said she is dealing within because she has to. And that she had to keep moving forward. What a woman! And Bill has stepped up to the plate completely. What a man! Watching them deal with her cancer has helped me deal with rheumatoid arthritis and it’s debilitating effects on my life. So you guys are in my prayers, my sisters prayers and more. Thank you for the lessons u r teaching me. Sherry oKC.