Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s up, nerds? How’s your morning going, geeks? Get up on the right side of the bed today, Trekkies? So, are you goobers ready to listen to some music?

This Lonely Island song about semicolons is totally the new Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.” By which I mean, people who buy a lot of hummus will spend the next decade arguing over which examples of usage are actually correct.

“It’s a black fly; in your chardonnay.”